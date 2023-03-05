| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The reel-deal – good times keep on rolling at Windmill Lane

Dave Quinn has grand plans for the VFX firm which began life as the famous (now separate) recording studio for the likes of U2 and Van Morrison but which is which is now working on big-name streaming productions

&lsquo;Our back catalogue and reputation helps us hugely,&rsquo; says Dave Quinn, CEO of Windmill Lane post-production studios. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Dave Quinn, CEO of Windmill Lane post-production studios. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

&lsquo;Our back catalogue and reputation helps us hugely,&rsquo; says Dave Quinn, CEO of Windmill Lane post-production studios. Photo: Steve Humphreys

‘Our back catalogue and reputation helps us hugely,’ says Dave Quinn, CEO of Windmill Lane post-production studios. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Dave Quinn, CEO of Windmill Lane post-production studios. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Dave Quinn, CEO of Windmill Lane post-production studios. Picture by Gerry Mooney

/

‘Our back catalogue and reputation helps us hugely,’ says Dave Quinn, CEO of Windmill Lane post-production studios. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

As a young man, Dave Quinn was interested in working in two areas – aviation and TV and film.

He was lucky enough to get a chance to work in production company Windmill Lane, which at the time was riding the wave of a new form of entertainment – music videos.

Related topics

More On Netflix

Most Watched

Privacy