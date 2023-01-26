| 3.8°C Dublin

‘The rebirth of the Aran geansaí happens every year’ – Carrolls Irish gifts CEO on Guinness glasses, The Banshees of Inisherin and locals buying items

The gifting retailer has opened three new stores in the past 15 months, says CEO Peter Hyland

Peter Hyland, CEO of Carrolls Irish Gifts. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Peter Hyland, CEO of Carrolls Irish Gifts. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Caoimhe Gordon

Locals, rather than tourists, accounted for half of Carrolls Irish Gifts overall business both online and in stores in December.

While the run-up to Christmas is always quiet in terms of tourists the retail group’s chief executive Peter Hyland reckons that prior to the pandemic the figure would have between 3pc and 5pc.

