The price of change: RTÉ faces a multi-million euro Late Late decision over a replacement for Ryan Tubridy

As Dee Forbes prepares to head out the door at Montrose and a new, as yet unnamed, director general vies for the top job at RTÉ, the potentially costly decision as to who will be the next presenter of the Late Late is being worked on with urgency.

Will Forbes leave a parting gift to her successor?

In the context of a large media organisation with a suite of radio, digital and television platforms bringing in commercial revenues of around €150m a year, how much difference will the success or failure of one show make?

Some back of the envelope estimates suggest that the Late Late Show alone brings in close to €3.5m a year.

It airs 37 episodes a year with slots bringing in around €1.7m in total based on some industry estimates of the value of its ad spots.

According to its rate card, sponsorship of the show is worth around €900,000.

The festive jewel in the crown is of course the Late Late Toy Show and its popularity means it can secure a number of special deals such as gold packages for advertisers which bring in around €200,000, media buyers suggest.

Meanwhile special promotions are estimated to bring in another few hundred thousand euro a year. One industry insider commented that the value of competition phone calls was a lucrative, and often-underestimated, source of revenue for broadcasters these days.

Of course, it’s very difficult to pull together hard data, but some television number crunchers believe this is in or around the commercial worth of the flagship talk show.

So, keeping the Late Late Show on course is very important for RTÉ with those numbers showing just why the choice of a new host needs to be handled with care.

After Ryan Tubridy’s announcement that he was leaving the show, Forbes indicated that some changes to the format are likely.

“The world has changed,” she told RTÉ Radio 1’s News at One. “The world when Ryan began 14 years ago is now completely different and we are looking at a lot more fragmented viewing, people are viewing in different ways but the engagement with the Late Late is second to none, but again people watching live, or watching catch up.”

One possible change would be reducing the run t ime of the show – but RTÉ won’t want to shave off any valuable ad time.

Bill Kinlay of Group M, one of Ireland’s largest ad agencies, is confident that RTÉ will have a good plan in place and said the advertisers pick for a new host is simple: “Whoever pulls in the most viewers.”

He suggested that having a radio show would be essential for the next host given the importance of cross promotion.

Front-runner Claire Byrne would tick that box.

People love to give out about the Late Late Show and it is much harder than it used to be to get big name global guests live in studio, but it remains one of the top programmes in Ireland.

“It’s a lynchpin, it’s a crucial entity within the RTÉ portfolio and it’s very, very important that they get it right,” said Kinlay.

No pressure then.

Supermarket squeeze

The CEO of Aldi Ireland recently told me about the lengths the grocery chain is going to so as to make savings in its product line. An extensive review of processes found, for example, that when it comes to half pans it was better to bake full loaves of bread and halve them afterwards rather than baking lots of half loaves.

It is a tiny tweak, yielding a tiny saving but at the moment, margins are under the microscope.

As reported in these pages last week, Tesco is now seeking to introduce fulfilment charges for online orders in Ireland, as well as the UK. The amounts are likely to be small – a few cents per unit sold.

Meanwhile, Sky News and others in the UK report Tesco is cutting the value of its Clubcard rewards scheme, with customers no longer able to get triple their value when they cash them in with scheme partners.

All of this reflects just how competitive the supermarket space is at present.

In the UK, German discounters Aldi and Lidl have a smaller share than they have in Ireland, but during the cost of living crisis they are gaining. Over Christmas, Aldi and Lidl sales rose 26pc and 25pc respectively.

Between them, they have more than 16pc of the British market and analysts and academics forecast that will double within a decade.

It is little wonder, therefore, that Tesco is looking at ways of squeezing a little bit more from suppliers and customers.

During several years of stable pricing, supermarket chains were able to run special promotions and cut-price deals to get shoppers through the door. Now there is a razor sharp focus on competing on price.

The catchphrase ‘every little helps’ has never been truer.