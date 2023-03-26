| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The price of change: RTÉ faces a multi-million euro Late Late decision over a replacement for Ryan Tubridy

Samantha McCaughren

With Ryan Tubridy in the chair some back of the envelope estimates suggest the Late Late brings in close to €3.5m a year. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Close

With Ryan Tubridy in the chair some back of the envelope estimates suggest the Late Late brings in close to €3.5m a year. Photo: Andres Poveda

With Ryan Tubridy in the chair some back of the envelope estimates suggest the Late Late brings in close to €3.5m a year. Photo: Andres Poveda

With Ryan Tubridy in the chair some back of the envelope estimates suggest the Late Late brings in close to €3.5m a year. Photo: Andres Poveda

As Dee Forbes prepares to head out the door at Montrose and a new, as yet unnamed, director general vies for the top job at RTÉ, the potentially costly decision as to who will be the next presenter of the Late Late is being worked on with urgency.

Will Forbes leave a parting gift to her successor?

More On Ryan Tubridy

Most Watched

Privacy