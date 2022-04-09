| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The pharma expertise in Ireland is extraordinarily high,’ says AstraZeneca Ireland chief

Interview: Landing the job as the pharma giant’s country head just last February, Dan Wygal has already helped in the Covid fight

&lsquo;Ireland is set to be a highly prominent part of our long-term strategy,&rsquo; says AstraZeneca&rsquo;s Dan Wygal. Picture by Mark Condren Expand
Wygal Expand

Close

&lsquo;Ireland is set to be a highly prominent part of our long-term strategy,&rsquo; says AstraZeneca&rsquo;s Dan Wygal. Picture by Mark Condren

‘Ireland is set to be a highly prominent part of our long-term strategy,’ says AstraZeneca’s Dan Wygal. Picture by Mark Condren

Wygal

Wygal

/

‘Ireland is set to be a highly prominent part of our long-term strategy,’ says AstraZeneca’s Dan Wygal. Picture by Mark Condren

Sean Pollock Email

Having lived in Ireland only a short time, Dan Wygal, the country president of AstraZeneca Ireland, has already made a significant impact — not least for the prominent role he has played in helping to distribute Covid-19 vaccines.

The first shipment of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Ireland the same month as Wygal, who moved here from the US in February 2021 to take up the role as country boss of the pharmaceutical giant.

Related topics

More On AstraZeneca

Most Watched

Privacy