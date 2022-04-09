‘The pharma expertise in Ireland is extraordinarily high,’ says AstraZeneca Ireland chief

Having lived in Ireland only a short time, Dan Wygal, the country president of AstraZeneca Ireland, has already made a significant impact — not least for the prominent role he has played in helping to distribute Covid-19 vaccines.

The first shipment of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Ireland the same month as Wygal, who moved here from the US in February 2021 to take up the role as country boss of the pharmaceutical giant.

The 42-year-old American recalls both the eagerness for vaccines from the Irish public as well as the discussions with the Government over supply challenges — all against the backdrop of a row with the EU.

“I’d say it was just focused intensity around optimising the availability of supply,” says Wygal speaking about some of the high-profile supply challenges AstraZeneca faced in the early days of the vaccination programme across Europe.

“The level of discussion around all stakeholders within the Government was consistent – we were all feeling the pressure no matter who you were in this discussion, no matter which manufacturer you were; the intensity was just as high for all of us on driving availability.

“The rewards are quite well understood, and we feel really proud of what we have done,” he adds.

Although not widely used in Ireland, Wygal outlines the scale of the vaccine’s use internationally, listing off the latest statistics and estimates — 2.8 billion doses have been released to supply to more than 180 countries, an estimated 50 million cases prevented, five million hospitalisations avoided, and over one million lives saved.

“Understanding the impact the vaccine has had on the world — and now with the ability to emerge and live again in a very normal way within society — it is a very exciting thing to have played a part in,” says Wygal.

The pharmaceutical industry in Ireland played its role in helping AstraZeneca fight Covid-19, too, he says.

AstraZeneca works with Charles River Laboratories in Ballina, Co Mayo around the testing and batch release of its Covid and influenza vaccines. So, could Ireland be used as a location to produce the vaccine by AstraZeneca?

“It would be hard for me to speculate on whether it could be made here or would it be made here,” Wygal says. “Certainly, the expertise that exists within Ireland on the production of any pharmaceutical product is extraordinarily high.”

AstraZeneca has also developed the Evusheld treatment to prevent Covid-19, which was last week recommended for approval in the EU, as it has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19, with protection lasting at least six months.

Wygal described the treatment as “pioneering”, adding there was great excitement about its potential to help immunocompromised people “emerge from their cocoons”.

Covid-19 aside, Wygal has joined AstraZeneca Ireland at an exciting time.

In July last year, the company acquired Alexion, another pharmaceutical firm with a significant presence in Athlone and Blanchardstown, in a deal worth $39bn (€35bn).

Months later, in September, AstraZeneca announced a $360m planned investment in an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient manufacturing plant at the Alexion Campus in College Park Dublin. It is expected to create around 100 new jobs as part of the company’s growing commitment to Ireland and its life-sciences sector.

The investment is set to reduce commercialisation lead times and costs and introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes.

AstraZeneca will have around 1,100 staff in Ireland once the plant is up and running, having had a limited presence here around two years ago.

With AstraZeneca investing $9.7bn in its pipeline of products last year, Wygal hopes the business in Ireland can grow further.

“Operationally, Ireland has already achieved a marquee position for our operation on the future of the pipeline,” he says.

“I see no end to the limit for the talent that we find here.”

A career in pharmaceuticals was always on the cards for Wygal.

Growing up in the small town of Webster, outside of Rochester city in New York state, Wygal’s father, brother, sister, uncle and two cousins all worked in pharmaceutical sales.

“I always had an interest in this industry,” he says.

“I knew it was what I wanted to do and never second-guessed it, even from grade school — I just wanted to be like dad.”

Wygal cut his teeth as a sales representative at industry giant Glaxo- SmithKline. He then moved on to MedImmune, working in several roles before AstraZeneca acquired the company in 2007 for $15.6bn.

Wygal’s passion for the sector saw him rise through the ranks.

That’s when he spotted a role that he “could only of dreamed of” – the opportunity to lead AstraZeneca’s Irish business.

When he landed the job, he couldn’t wait to tell his family, not least because of his Irish heritage.

“I think my family celebrated more than me,” he says with a laugh, acknowledging that there are probably more people in America claiming to be Irish than people in Ireland.

The role of the country president means Wygal has many responsibilities — from sales and marketing and regulatory medical affairs through to information technology, finances and administration.

Wygal moved to Dublin with his family in February 2021 as Ireland battled through one of its worst waves of the pandemic.

After that, he was straight onto the frontline, with AstraZeneca’s vaccine a critical part of the Government’s response to the crisis.

During Wygal’s time in the top job, many challenges emerged in responding to the demand for vaccines.

AstraZeneca had well-documented delays in delivering its vaccines, resulting in the EU launching legal action against the company — though both sides subsequently resolved this.

“I’d say it was more of a focus on equality of access – so regardless of where the vaccine would ultimately be used, we knew there was a greater need for the vaccines globally than any one or a conglomerate of manufacturers could supply,” he says.

“In no way would I say the mission would feel diminished. It was critical to get as much vaccine as we could out there as quickly as possible and ensure there was a receptivity to it.”

A concern also emerged from reports of an extremely rare risk of people experiencing a blood clot after vaccination. This included the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It is difficult anytime you hear a concern around your product and how it may have an unintended consequence on anybody,” Wygal says. “We were pleased to see the data show that the benefits continue to far outweigh the risks.”

Wygal says AstraZeneca and its Irish stakeholders responded to data as quickly as possible to help keep decision-makers stay as fully informed as possible.

Having worked with many stakeholders, he praised the Government’s handling of the vaccine roll-out. “They did an incredible job of it. It was intense, based on the pace of it and, of course, the importance behind it, but it was always very efficient.”

AstraZeneca’s work on the Covid vaccine has meant the company is now a household name. However, Wygal believes it must now showcase its broader pipeline — including treatments for cardiovascular, respiratory and rare diseases — to the benefit of patients in Ireland.

“We have what we hope are answers to a huge amount of unmet needs for Irish patients,” he says.

Ireland is to play a big part in AstraZeneca’s future.

The company’s new $360m manufacturing plant is currently in the planning stage, and they are hoping that it will be breaking ground toward the end of the year. “It is a nimble, highly adaptable facility that will help meet the future needs of a growing pipeline,” says Wygal. “It not only gives us an ability to do more of the same, it gives us an ability to do some things that don’t exist yet.”

Underpinning Wygal’s confidence in Ireland is the reputation of its pharmaceutical sector.

Ireland exported around €62bn worth of pharmaceutical and medical goods in 2020, with nine of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies having operations here.

“The key thing is the know-how,” says Wygal. “You have great science.”

Sustainability is also a key consideration. Wygal highlights AstraZeneca’s $1bn Ambition Zero Carbon programme, including work to cut greenhouse gas emissions, with a target to lower them globally by 98pc by 2026.

Of note for Wygal is the work done to reduce the high water usage at AstraZeneca’s Alexion site in Dublin.

The site uses highly purified water.

Its recent work reduced the amount of rejected water for the facility by 27pc, saving up to 16,200 m3 of water annually — the equivalent to six and a half Olympic-size swimming pools.

It also adjusted cleaning cycles, helping save around 12,500m3 annually.

One year in, the Irish boss has much to be optimistic over.

In February, AstraZeneca posted record quarterly revenue. Total revenues soared 63pc year-on-year to $12bn in the fourth quarter, $1bn ahead of consensus forecasts. The result led to AstraZeneca increasing its dividend for the first time in a decade, with a total 2021 dividend of $2.87.

“We do a lot to be lean and put as much investment into the science and our pipeline,” he says.

“That is a value we live by.”

While he couldn’t share more detail on the Irish performance, he said the company would be growing its commercial team to 88 staff over the next two years as it introduces new therapies.

Looking ahead, Wygal believes Ireland is set to be a “highly prominent” part of AstraZeneca’s long-term strategy.

“For the organisation to be so positive around our growing footprint and the growing capabilities, it is energising for us to understand what is here and to see it in action.”

Business Lessons

What’s the best piece of business advice you have ever received?

Do all you can to anticipate and be ready for the journey.

That has translated in a variety of ways throughout my own career journey.

It focused me around my own intent with my development and helped me make sure I got the most out of my day.

If someone was starting in the pharmaceutical industry tomorrow, what would you tell them?

Understand the patients.

Know the patient and their journey. It is also important to know how your medicine can positively impact on that journey and the rest of your foundation should be built from there.

Curriculum Vitae

Name

Dan Wygal

Age

42

Position

Country president of AstraZeneca Ireland

Born

Webster, near Rochester, New York State, US

Lives

Blackrock, Co Dublin

Family

Wife and two boys aged 10 and eight. “Our golden retriever is also a big part of the family!”

Favourite pasttime

Time with the family. Anything outdoors.

Favourite movie

I hesitate to call it my favourite, but it is certainly on with great frequency with the children, Yes Day. It’s one we can watch as a family.

Favourite book

Leading with the Heart: Coach K’s Successful Strategies for Basketball, Business, and Life