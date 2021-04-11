The pandemic is a picnic compared to climate crisis ahead for aviation

We have learned during this pandemic that some things we thought were essential really are not. Aviation – at least the type of mass tourism driven aviation that we had all become accustomed or even addicted to – is one of those things.

Thousands of jobs notwithstanding, when the chips are down, flying is down the list of things society deems to be important.

Yes, aviation continues to play a crucial rule with regard to cargo and supply lines, not least for the delivery of vaccines. But the seemingly non-stop growth in passenger traffic that the big airlines enjoyed over the last number of decades was already under the spotlight due to climate change.

The pandemic has only highlighted that governments are happy to bring it to a halt in the face of calamity.

Governments around the world have effectively shut down the entire global travel industry for more than a year.

This has far-reaching implications for a sector that was already hearing the distant rumblings of a much more difficult existential crisis it could face in the decades to come.

As bad as Covid-19 is in terms of its impact on individuals and entire healthcare systems, it is insignificant when set against the worst fears for climate change. Just as it is in the pandemic, the aviation sector is right on the frontline when it comes to that potential fallout.

Last week former Aer Lingus and BA boss Willie Walsh stepped into his new role as director general of IATA. “Lots of airlines are already committed to net zero emissions by 2050,” he said in an interview published on IATA’s website. “Some airlines are moving even faster. But we can’t just say ‘we’ll do it’. We also have to credibly say how we’ll do it.”

Director general of IATA Willie Walsh said many routes will become difficult to justify for individual airlines. Picture by Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Sustainable aviation fuels and electric aircraft are two key innovations in the pipeline, he said. But where will the money for that innovation come from? Walsh admitted airlines owe a “staggering” $650bn, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic. “It will take a long time to pay that off,” he said.

“The landscape will change in that airlines and networks will be smaller. They will be cautious for many years. I don’t think we will see 2019 networks replicated. Many routes will become difficult to justify for individual airlines,” he said, referring to the impact of the pandemic.

But debt is not the sector’s only addiction. In 2019, when the industry was going at full tilt, it spent $188bn on the kerosene equivalent of 2.9 billion barrels of oil, according to IATA figures. In 2020 this bill fell to $54.7bn. That still amounts to the equivalent of 1.3 billion barrels of oil.

We have to cut our greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, but we aren’t on track.

Many climate scientists believe that even this level of emissions in aviation’s worst year in decades is still too much. One high-powered group of scientists in the UK, with the ear of the British government, has a radical and – for the industry and the millions of us who love to travel – a devastating solution: the cessation of all current aviation activity within 30 years.

The ‘Absolute Zero’ report by UK Fires – a collaborative climate research group between a group of universities including Oxford and Cambridge – states: “We have to cut our greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050: that’s what climate scientists tell us, it’s what social protesters are asking for and it’s now the law in the UK. But we aren’t on track.”

“For 20 years we’ve been trying to solve the problem with new or breakthrough technologies that supply energy and allow industry to keep growing, so we don’t have to change our lifestyles. But although some exciting new technology options are being developed, it will take a long time to deploy them, and they won’t be operating at scale within 30 years.”

The report specifically pinpoints aviation as having a massive problem: “Although there are lots of new ideas about electric planes, they won’t be operating at commercial scales within 30 years, so zero emissions means that for some period, we’ll all stop using aeroplanes.”

It suggests the closure of all airports in the UK apart from Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast by 2029 with electric rail filling the gaps. “There are no options for zero-emissions flight in the time available for action, so the industry faces a rapid contraction. Developments in electric flight may be relevant beyond 2050.”

This may all seem extreme from the standpoint of today and, perhaps, is an exercise in painting a worst case scenario.

With luck, science has overplayed the problems that the warming climate will bring. But the most recent studies suggest that such a benign outcome is increasingly unlikely.

A landmark study by the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) last summer found that a warming range of between 2.6°C and 3.9°C is likely in the decades to come and this spells big trouble on many fronts.



Of course, few sectors have proven themselves more consistently adept at rapidly delivering groundbreaking innovation as aviation. But aviation still faces a massive conundrum.

Last week, climate concerns saw the British government call at least a temporary halt to a £150m plan to almost double Leeds Bradford Airport and create over 12,000 jobs.

Irish airports, on their knees due to the pandemic, may yet face a similar body blow when they put their hands out for help to get back on their feet.