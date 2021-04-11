| -2.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The pandemic is a picnic compared to climate crisis ahead for aviation

Fearghal O'Connor

Grounded aircraft at Ciudad Real International Airport, in Spain as governments brought the travel industry to a halt. Picture by Paul Hanna/Bloomberg Expand
Director general of IATA Willie Walsh said many routes will become difficult to justify for individual airlines. Picture by Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Grounded aircraft at Ciudad Real International Airport, in Spain as governments brought the travel industry to a halt. Picture by Paul Hanna/Bloomberg

Grounded aircraft at Ciudad Real International Airport, in Spain as governments brought the travel industry to a halt. Picture by Paul Hanna/Bloomberg

Director general of IATA Willie Walsh said many routes will become difficult to justify for individual airlines. Picture by Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Director general of IATA Willie Walsh said many routes will become difficult to justify for individual airlines. Picture by Jason Alden/Bloomberg

/

Grounded aircraft at Ciudad Real International Airport, in Spain as governments brought the travel industry to a halt. Picture by Paul Hanna/Bloomberg

We have learned during this pandemic that some things we thought were essential really are not. Aviation – at least the type of mass tourism driven aviation that we had all become accustomed or even addicted to – is one of those things.

Thousands of jobs notwithstanding, when the chips are down, flying is down the list of things society deems to be important.

Most Watched

Privacy