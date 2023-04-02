The money shot – how Irish business is navigating the trade war on Putin’s Russia

A wave of sanctions on Kremlin-linked entities gave some Irish firms the tricky task of playing by new rules. The war also led to many choosing to leave the Russian market. So far, Irish firms have acted responsibly on the sanctions front, experts say, but enforcement is set to play a key role in 2023

Putin's devastating war in Ukraine has seen numerous companies pull their money out of Russia

Sean Pollock Sun 2 Apr 2023 at 03:30