The money shot – how Irish business is navigating the trade war on Putin’s Russia
A wave of sanctions on Kremlin-linked entities gave some Irish firms the tricky task of playing by new rules. The war also led to many choosing to leave the Russian market. So far, Irish firms have acted responsibly on the sanctions front, experts say, but enforcement is set to play a key role in 2023
Sean Pollock
On the southern side of the Russian capital, Moscow, sits a complex of industrial buildings, including what was once a manufacturing hub for one of Ireland’s biggest companies.