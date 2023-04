The Irish woman brought in by Aston Martin F1 to drive off-circuit brand ambitions

Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive has piqued new interest among younger and female fans – it’s something Kate Dalton, the team’s head of brand and marketing, is looking to exploit

'I go to four to five races a year' Kate Dalton says. 'Some of the big ones which are key markets for us for fan-based growth'

Caoimhe Gordon Thu 30 Mar 2023 at 03:30