The IAWS successor shares are a tale of woe

Photo: Jason Clarke

Backing the IAWS successor companies has resulted in heavy losses for Irish co-ops, farmers and wealthy individuals who made up big shares of each of their shareholders.

Amid its shareholder bust ups this summer, Aryzta's share price has been limping along at less than 1pc of the 2014 peak, a brutal destruction of value, especially when the underlying business remains huge.

Origin and One51 share prices are down by two-thirds and five-sixths respectively from their peaks. Any original backer who didn't get out half a decade ago is nursing serious losses.

Until 1996, IAWS was majority owned by dozens of co-operatives across the country, and while that has long been diluted each of its successor companies retained a large Irish shareholder base. This was particularly true of One51, which raised €150m from shareholders in 2006, without a stock market listing the shares traded on a so called grey market served by Irish stock brokers.

Among the early One51 shareholders was Kerry Co-Op, which had a 4.7pc shareholding, Dairygold with 3.14pc and Lakelands with 3.05pc. About 2,000 wealthy Irish individuals also invested in One51 in the hope that Philip Lynch could repeat the success he had enjoyed at IAWS.

Despite the turmoil the company experienced in the years after 2007, One51 attracted a number of Irish high-rollers including Dermot Desmond, Larry Goodman and Lochlann Quinn. Mr Desmond built up a 25pc stake in One51 while Goodman assembled a 4.4pc shareholding. It is unclear if or when the other Irish shareholders got out. If they didn't then they are sitting on serious losses.

If still held, Kerry Co-Op's shareholding, worth €12.2m in 2016 is now worth closer to €5m while the value of the Dairygold stake has slipped from €8m to around €3.4m and Lakelands from €7.9m to €3.3m.

Origin's trajectory has been less dramatic. Shares priced on flotation at €3 in 2007, hit €9 each in 2015 and last night closed right back down at €3.10.

That certainly pales in compared to what has been suffered at Aryzta.

Former CEO Owen Killian's one-time stake is a good illustration.In 2014 when Aryzta's share price peaked at over €70 his 567,000 shares were valued at almost €40m.

He sold shares for €16m in 2016 leaving him with 216,000 shares then valued at about €7.5m. If he still owned them now they would be worth €80,000.

