The Happy Pear brothers are among the first to use a completely paper-free compostable cup launched today.

The Happy Pear among first to use Ireland's only completely paper-free compostable cup

Created by Irish global packaging solutions company Zeus, the Treefree container contains no paper product at all, unlike other copostable cups in circulation.

Managing Director of Zeus, Brian O’Sullivan said that while there has been plenty of discussion about composting and compostable cups, there has not, until now, been completely sustainable cups that don't require trees to be cut down.

"With the Treefree cup, we wanted to launch a product that was not only paper-free but also part of a system of collection that ensures the correct composting of the cup," he said.

"This closes the loop from the creation of the cup (from leftover fibres from sugar-cane extraction) to the conversion of the cup to biogas and biofertiliser."

Stephen and David Flynn of The Happy Pear helped unveil the new product today, with its cafés being one of the first national retail brands to use the Treefree cup and the Zeus dedicated collection bins.

Zeus has aimed to create Ireland’s only sustainable closed loop system by collecting the cups and lids will be collected by Zeus for composting after use.

"In an ideal world, we’d prefer not to provide single-use cups but we appreciate that’s not really practical for our customers, so we are absolutely delighted to be among the first to use the paper-free Treefree Cups along with Zeus’ compostable bins and collection service in our cafés," the Happy Pear brothers said.

Meanwhile, BWG Foods has teamed up with its coffee partners Insomnia, Bewley’s and Seattle’s Best Coffee to also introduce sustainable coffee cups.

The convenience store operator said that the initiative, which immediately rolls out across SPAR, EUROSPAR, MACE, Londis and XL, will prevent 19 million coffee cups going to landfill each year.

"We recognise the importance of providing sustainable packaging solutions which meet the wants of consumers and are good for the environment," said Leo Crawford, Group Chief Executive, BWG Group said.

"We are pleased to have the support of our three exclusive coffee partners and to be able to source the solutions via Irish packaging companies."

BWG Foods also plans to introduce other sustainable packaging options in the near future, such as compostable food containers, cutlery and drinking straws.

Online Editors