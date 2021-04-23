| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Special Report

‘The chief influencer of the business is the family sitting at the table’ 

Who owns Irish stocks Part 2: Founding Families

NTR chair Tom Roche says families have a reputation to maintain Expand

Close

NTR chair Tom Roche says families have a reputation to maintain

NTR chair Tom Roche says families have a reputation to maintain

NTR chair Tom Roche says families have a reputation to maintain

Jon Ihle

Tom Roche knows a thing or two about family business.

As a founding director and current chair of NTR, the family-controlled renewable energy and infrastructure firm, he’s the biggest shareholder.

Most Watched

Privacy