exclusive The billionaire Comer brothers have agreed to pay up to €20m to buy Waterford Airport

The Galway brothers will take a majority stake with plans for significant investment

Billionaire Luke Comer (pictured) and his brother Brian are buying Waterford airport. Photograph: Mark Condren Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

The billionaire Comer brothers – the Galway-born investors who own a huge property portfolio across Europe – have agreed to pay up to €20m to buy a majority stake in Waterford Airport, the Irish Independent has learned.

The deal is a major coup for the region and a vote of confidence in the airport and its potential to serve the south-east. The acquisition price includes a significant investment programme at the facility, which is expected to begin almost immediately.

