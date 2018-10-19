The Authentic Food Company confirm closure of facility in Dundalk

The Authentic Food Company in Dundalk has confirmed it is to close.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Nik Basran, managing director of The Authentic Food Company (AFC), said the firm have faced some serious business challenges in recent months that have been specific to this site.

"While we have worked tirelessly to meet those challenges head on and carried out a comprehensive review of the business to try to find a way to make it profitable over the long term, unfortunately, that has not been possible," he said.

"We have therefore had no option other than to close the Dundalk facility."

Some 180 people have been employed at the company.

Earlier this month, AFC said it was "reviewing operations at one of our sites and will update colleagues in due course".

Mr Brendan Ogle of Unite trade union said today that local management had been placed in a difficult situation.

He said Unite had written to the chief executive officer Nik Basran for a third time asking to meet with him and saying that 'rumour and speculation' were running rife locally.

A circular posted on a noticeboard inside the plant indicated there was a difficulty sourcing raw materials while also saying that staff would be paid for work done.

Mr Ogle also said the company’s failure to properly engage was 'a shoddy way to treat your workforce'.

Online Editors