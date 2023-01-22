The Aldi effect: ‘If we fast forward from our early days to now, it's clear our model is more relevant than ever,’ says Irish boss

Niall O’Connor remembers what the Irish grocery market was like 25 years ago, when German discounters had yet to become a regular stop-off for shoppers here.

“I came back from London in the late ‘90s, newly married and trying to start a new career in Ireland,” recalls the managing director of Aldi Ireland.

“And what was stark to me – and London isn’t a cheap city – was the cost of groceries in Ireland. It was just staggering.”

Looking for a new job, and with retail experience already under his belt, he heard about a new retailer coming to Ireland.

During an interview for Aldi, he was told about the private-label model – whereby a chain would have its own products and own labelling rather than well-known grocery brands.

Irish people had some experience of the concept of private labels, but not a particularly positive one. ‘Yellow pack’ was a range from Quinnsworth which over time became a byword for cheap and second-rate options.

It was clear to O’Connor that Aldi had a very different vision.

“We’re talking about brand quality, discounted to the market, and sourced as much as possible locally and delivered through an incredibly efficient business model,” he says.

“I guess, informed by my experience in London, and having come home and seen the cost of living here (I could see) if that was to take off, we could actually change the face of retailing and grocery retailing in Ireland quite significantly.”

According to figures from Kantar, Aldi has a market share of 11.6pc, while rival German discounter Lidl has 12.2pc market share.

“We’re very happy with our position,” says O’Connor.

“We don’t use that as measure of our success. We have a lot of internal metrics that we use like customer satisfaction, developing new products and making sure we keep our range interesting, just to name a few.”

The Irish retail grocery space is judged to be highly competitive and the discounters should be in a strong position to grow share during this period of double-digit food inflation.

“January and February are always challenging months for everybody and we knew this year it was likely to be even more challenging,” says O’Connor in the company’s new modern headquarters in Naas, Co Kildare.

“We understand what’s happening in the market, because we see it in our stores. We see new customers coming in, that haven’t shopped with us before asking where things are.”

The company commissioned research from Bounce Insights into what the top concerns are for shoppers during this cost-of-living crisis.

“The research has shown there’s a lot of change happening in the market. Some 77pc of people are now saying they’ve got some financial concerns. So somewhere on their radar, they’re a bit worried.

“And even more concerning, really, for me is that 30pc of people are telling us that they’re fearful or anxious. That’s got to be a warning sign for us.

“It’s for that reason, aided by the survey and supported by the survey in terms of those insights, that we’ve really gone heavy this year in terms of our investment programme, into price and particularly in January and February.”

Latest Kantar figures have indicated that Irish food inflation is running at 15.4pc. O’Connor says it is just over 12pc in Aldi. The Aldi range can be cheaper due to a model which seeks to cut out some costs borne by typical supermarkets.

“By being a private-label retailer, we control everything about our product and 95pc of the products we have are Aldi-branded products.

"And when it’s a private-label product, we choose the specification.

"We match or better the branded equivalent in the market. And we have 1,800 products that we list every day,” he says.

This is much lower than a traditional supermarket, which also has more staff and is generally a more complex business. And because Aldi concentrates on a smaller range, there are larger volumes for those lines creating economies of scale. And private label means there are no marketing costs for brands.

However, O’Connor remembers when food costs started to quickly increase last year as suppliers sought to up their prices, a development sparked in large part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It soon became apparent how much grain was produced in Ukraine and how much white fish was processed in Russia.

“So very, very quickly, I think the world market realised, this is a problem. And we now need to look at alternative sources of production.”

Energy costs also fed into the overheads for suppliers, with whom Aldi work very closely.

“There was a cumulative effect, but it was quite rapid.

"Very, very quickly, the phone started ringing here and (suppliers) were saying ‘guys, we need a cost increase’. And that’s really unusual, because that’s normally done by way of ‘sense checking’ the market on an annual basis.

“Our raison d’etre is about delivering value to our consumers, but at the same time having that close partnership with our suppliers, so it’s quite a difficult balance to juggle.”

Aldi took a transparent approach with suppliers.

“We’ve had very open relationships, a very ‘open-book’ sharing of information and incredible detail in terms of the cost makeup – we understand the cost makeup of a product."

But what’s changed?

“It is a new pressure after two difficult years of Covid-19. The pandemic was all about getting supply. Now, it’s all about making sure we keep supply, but mitigate the cost.”

Aldi and suppliers looked at products and costs in granular detail.

“Something as simple as baking a 400-gram half loaf of bread.

"What we realised was if you start baking that with our supplier as an 800-gram loaf, and then halve it after it’s baked, you can make a saving.”

So how is Aldi seeing the cost-of-living crisis in its shops?

“It’s incredibly dynamic,” he says of market trends.

While it might be expected that shoppers are moving away from premium Aldi lines, some shoppers are just now moving into that category – as an alternative to restaurants. Others, meanwhile, are trading down to cheaper options.

While O’Connor has spent a career embedded in retail, he could have had a very different life. Born in Wicklow, at the age of three he moved to Cork where his parents ran the first municipal golf course in the county on behalf of Cork County Council.

With the sport playing a huge role in his life, after school he secured an opportunity with the PGA to become a professional golfer.

However, his sister, who is eight years older than him, was based in London and he decided to spend some time with her.

He ended up putting the PGA on hold and studying a degree in chemistry at the University of Greenwich.

While professional golf would be an unobtainable dream for many, O’Connor eventually made the decision to turn it down, instead taking on a place in the sought-after Marks and Spencer graduate programme.

There was plenty of variety at M&S, where he was on the technical team.

He worked with the Metropolitan Police at one point when a Marks and Spencer tag on a piece of burnt clothing helped identify a person who died in a fire.

O’Connor wanted to return to Ireland in 1997 but at the time, Marks and Spencer only had a handful of stores here and no head office opportunities. So he joined Irish retailer Avoca, then owned by the Pratt family.

“It was fascinating moving from a corporate plc environment, like M&S, to a family-run business, where all the siblings and the parents are involved – and they had a brilliant Midas touch.

“It was fantastic but unfortunately, I was pretty senior in a small pond, and there were no opportunities.”

Then in 2000, he saw an ad for Aldi, which he was familiar with – and not for the best of reasons.

“When it first came to the country, there was opposition,” he says.

“People felt they were going to damage the Irish food industry, to damage the supply base, put undue pressure on suppliers.”

The first shop opened in Parnell Street in Dublin, with boxes of goods piled high, few of which were familiar to Irish shoppers.

But over time, Aldi built a strong Irish supplier base and O’Connor says 53pc of its products are now sourced in the 26 counties.

Aldi spent €1.1bn with suppliers in the Republic in 2022.

It has substantial expansion plans and will take on 360 people this year.

“We’ve 155 stores and we need more and in particular, we need more in Dublin,” he says.

“There are 24 in the capital at present. I’ve indicated that over the next three years, I would like that to be well on the way to growing to an additional 11.”

Two more will open soon – one in Adamstown opens next month, followed by Cabra.

The group has invested heavily in the west of Ireland with a €67m programme, with new locations coming in Athenry and Ballyhaunis. In total, six shops are planned for 2023.

Looking back to the plans outlined in his interview for Aldi in 2000, he believes the company has plenty more growing to do in Ireland.

“If we fast forward to today, I think our model is more relevant than ever,” he says.

“We’re now in a position where I genuinely believe through our 155 stores, we can really give access to food at a time when customers are clearly under pressure.”

Curriculum Vitae

Name:

Niall O’Connor

Age:

52

Position:

Aldi Ireland’s Group managing director

Experience:

Roles in Marks and Spencer, Avoca

Lives:

Naas, Co Kildare

Family:

Married to Aoife; daughter Sadhb (20) and son Hugh (17)

Pastimes:

A bit of golf, road-biking to keep fit and cooking. My son is boarding in Rockwell so at the weekends we like to get together and cook

Currently reading:

The Alchemist by Paolo Coelho

Currently watching:

I try not to watch too much TV

Business Lessons

Did you always aim to be a business

leader?

I had a view that I wanted to be the best I could be at what I was doing and I’ve always felt that if you could be that, the rest would take care of itself.

I’m incredibly competitive and maybe that’s a positive in business.

I think it’s also linked to ambition.

Do you have a best moment in business?

I’m very proud of how we handled – as an industry – but also specifically the Aldi team, the pandemic.

I mean, all hell broke loose three years ago, and we managed to keep food on the shelves.

There was a phrase “we fed the nation” and that was incredibly humbling.