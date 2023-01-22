| 8.2°C Dublin

The Aldi effect: ‘If we fast forward from our early days to now, it's clear our model is more relevant than ever,’ says Irish boss

Interview

Niall O'Connor, group managing director of Aldi Ireland, pictured at the Aldi HQ in Naas, Co Kildare. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Managing director of Aldi Ireland, Niall O'Connor. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand

Niall O’Connor remembers what the Irish grocery market was like 25 years ago, when German discounters had yet to become a regular stop-off for shoppers here.

I came back from London in the late ‘90s, newly married and trying to start a new career in Ireland,” recalls the managing director of Aldi Ireland.

