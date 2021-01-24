Tesla-focused rental firm raises €1.4m for US expansion

Dublin-based UFODrive - which bills itself as one of the world's first fully-sustainable car rental firms - has raised more than €1.4m in a crowdfunding drive in just over a week.

The company has made a fleet of Elon Musk's high-end Tesla cars - as well other premium electric vehicles - its key selling point through an all-digital rental platform that allows customers complete the entire rental process via an app.

UFODrive, which was set up two years ago by CEO and former financial services executive Aidan McClean and chief operating officer Renaud Marquet, has 17 rental hubs in eight countries, including Ireland.

The ongoing crowdfunding drive through Seedrs.com, which has a target of €1.5m, is part of a wider plan to open further locations in the near future, to increase its fleet and to expand UFODrive to the US. The company has also announced a new co-operation deal with German solar-powered electric vehicle manufacturer Sono Motors. "The rationale for a totally-electric rental company is strong on many levels and, when we started UFODrive, we set about creating a radically improved car rental experience - eliminating all of those aspects of renting a car that people found frustrating," said McClean. "It has been both gratifying and exciting to see this vision become reality and we are now looking to jump start the next phase of our business with this crowdfunding initiative. UFODrive investors can look forward to benefiting from the expansion of a business that has already successfully created its own unique space in the car rental sector. "With our new partnerships we are also delighted not only to further enhance our customer rental experience, but also to give our customers the added satisfaction of knowing that they are doing their part towards a sustainable future." The company had seen its business double during 2020, despite Covid, McClean said. There was an increasing focus and interest in electric vehicles that the company said was borne out by customer patterns that showed a preference for electric rentals.