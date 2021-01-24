| 0.8°C Dublin

Tesla-focused rental firm raises €1.4m for US expansion

 

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk — UFODrive operates a fleet of high-end Tesla cars Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Dublin-based UFODrive - which bills itself as one of the world's first fully-sustainable car rental firms - has raised more than €1.4m in a crowdfunding drive in just over a week.

The company has made a fleet of Elon Musk's high-end Tesla cars - as well other premium electric vehicles - its key selling point through an all-digital rental platform that allows customers complete the entire rental process via an app.

UFODrive, which was set up two years ago by CEO and former financial services executive Aidan McClean and chief operating officer Renaud Marquet, has 17 rental hubs in eight countries, including Ireland.

