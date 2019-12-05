Tesco's Irish unit a key focus in $800m lawsuit

Investors seeking as much as $800m (€722m) in damages after the Tesco accounting scandal have honed in on the retail giant's Irish arm.

Records related to Tesco's Irish operation are one of the key focal points for dozens of institutional claimants seeking damages, following the accounting scandal that sent shockwaves through financial markets in 2014.

Claimants have already secured access to some documents that form part of a file called 'The Emerald Report', that was prepared by Deloitte in relation to Tesco's Irish operations.

But the claimants asked the High Court in London for access to additional documentation written prior to The Emerald Report being prepared by Deloitte in 2015, which the court has now instructed Tesco to search on their behalf. The claimants have contended that Tesco executives may have been aware of alleged income overstatements at its Irish arm in advance of the accounting issues being made public.

