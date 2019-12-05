Tesco's Irish unit a key focus in $800m lawsuit
Claimants want to know extent of knowledge within Irish arm of alleged historic revenue misstatements
Investors seeking as much as $800m (€722m) in damages after the Tesco accounting scandal have honed in on the retail giant's Irish arm.
Records related to Tesco's Irish operation are one of the key focal points for dozens of institutional claimants seeking damages, following the accounting scandal that sent shockwaves through financial markets in 2014.
Claimants have already secured access to some documents that form part of a file called 'The Emerald Report', that was prepared by Deloitte in relation to Tesco's Irish operations.
But the claimants asked the High Court in London for access to additional documentation written prior to The Emerald Report being prepared by Deloitte in 2015, which the court has now instructed Tesco to search on their behalf. The claimants have contended that Tesco executives may have been aware of alleged income overstatements at its Irish arm in advance of the accounting issues being made public.
Tesco told the stock market in September 2014 that it had identified a £250m (€295m) overstatement of its expected profit for a half-year period, due primarily to booking commercial deals with suppliers too early. The forecast overstatement had been identified by Dave Lewis just weeks after he took over as CEO from Philip Clarke.
While the case against Tesco by investors is not due to go to trial until next year in London, there have been various hearings held in relation to discovery in the case. A judge presiding over those hearings noted this week that one group of claimants relies "on the extent of knowledge within Tesco's Republic of Ireland (Tesco ROI) business to support their case on PDMR [persons discharging managerial responsibilities] knowledge".
"They contend, in summary," the judge noted, "that the documentary evidence shows that Ms [Jill] Easterbrook (managing director of Tesco's developing businesses division, which included Tesco ROI) and Ms [Jody] Hodges (developing businesses finance director) were aware of commercial income overstatements in Tesco ROI, and they communicated with the alleged PDMR (including Mr Clarke and Mr McIlwee) on this topic."
Mr Clarke was Tesco's CEO until September 2014, while Laurie McIlwee was chief financial officer until April 2014 and briefly held the title of 'CFO emeritus'.
In April 2015, Deloitte prepared its 'Project Emerald' report for Tesco. Another report, entitled 'Irish Commercial Income Review', was produced by Jason Davies, the retailer's head of internal audit.
His report contained a passage entitled 'Next Steps to be Considered', with six bullet points related to various matters to be followed up.
The claimants contended that those bullet points are relevant because they are likely to evidence Tesco's contemporaneous acceptance of the serious conclusions reached by Mr Davies as to the likely knowledge of Tesco ROI and group individuals, in circumstances where Tesco now refuses to accept (or plead to) the accuracy of those conclusions. The judge this week said Tesco should search any documents related to the preliminary assessment prepared by Mr Davies for any "question of knowledge", and disclose any relevant and unprivileged material.
A Tesco spokesperson said: "We will strongly defend these claims, but cannot otherwise comment on an ongoing legal matter."
Indo Business