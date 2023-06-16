Tesco’s Irish sales rise as grocer sees ‘encouraging signs’ that inflation is starting to ease

Prosecutors said they were arrested after Tesco reported multiple incidents at stores in Crumlin, Ballymena, Lurgan, Banbridge and Craigavon (stock image)

Tesco’s sales in Ireland rose in the first quarter of its financial year as the retailer pointed to “encouraging early signs” that inflation is beginning to ease.

In a trading statement, Tesco reported sales of £714m (€835m) in Ireland for the 13 weeks ended May 27.

This reflected a 7.3pc increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Sales of food in is Irish stores rose 9.4pc in this period.

The grocer also opened five new stores in the period, while the integration of Galway supermarket business Joyce's also boosted sales.

Earlier this month, Tesco reduced the prices of more than 700 products by 10pc here.

Only one-third of these items were own-brand products, the supermarket reported at the time.

Sales in the UK, where Tesco is the largest supermarket chain, were up by 8.8pc to £10.8bn in the period, while overall group sales rose 8.2pc to £13.6bn.

Cork-born group chief executive Ken Murphy said that Tesco was “pleased” with the performance.

"We are very conscious that many of our customers continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures and we have led the way in cutting prices on everyday essential items,” he said.

"There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market and we will keep working tirelessly to ensure customers receive the best possible value at Tesco.”

Tesco expects to deliver a “broadly flat” level of retail adjusted profit in its current financial year. This figure was around £2.5bn in the year, down 6.3pc.

This was attributed to the impact of lower year-on-year volumes of purchases from customers, as well as an increase in investment to shield shoppers from the full impact of price increases.