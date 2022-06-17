Tesco’s Irish sales fall 2.4pc but stay ahead of pre-pandemic levels

Tesco’s sales in Ireland dipped by 2.4pc in the first quarter of 2022 as the grocer noted early indications of changing customer behaviour due to rising inflation.

In a trading statement, Tesco reported sales of £612m (€715m) in the Republic of Ireland across the 13 weeks ended 28 May. This marked a 2.4pc decline from the same period last year. However, this remained 10.1pc higher than the comparable quarter in 2019.

The grocer said that the decrease in sales could be attributed to a strong trading performance over lockdown in Ireland but said this decline is now partially offset by inflation.

Sales in the UK, where Tesco is the largest supermarket chain, also fell by 1.5pc in the first quarter but overall group sales rose 2pc to £13.6bn.

Cork-born group chief executive Ken Murphy described the market environment as “incredibly challenging.”

“Although difficult to separate from the significant impact of lapping last year’s lockdowns, we are seeing some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment,” he said.

Murphy said that the grocer would continue to invest in their savings programmes, including Aldi Price March and lower prices for members of their Clubcard loyalty programme.

“Customers are facing unprecedented increases in the cost of living, and it is therefore even more important that we work with our supplier partners to mitigate as much inflation as possible,” he said.

Despite the challenging external environment, the profit guidance for the year remains unchanged. Tesco expects operating profit of between £2.4bn to £2.6bn, down from £2.65 billion in its last financial year.