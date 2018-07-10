Tesco UK CEO to step down following cancer diagnosis

Tesco UK and Ireland chief executive Charles Wilson is stepping down from the board following a throat cancer diagnosis.

In a statement today Tesco said that during May and June Mr Wilson has been undergoing daily radiotherapy.

"The good news is that Charles has responded very well to the treatment and all the signs are that the treatment has been successful," the company said.

Mr Wilson will remain on the Tesco executive committee, where he will focus on leading the Booker business, continuing to deliver the cost synergies and driving the growth agenda set out in the merger agreement.

As a member of the executive committee he will contribute to the broader Tesco UK strategy, the group said.

Jason Tarry, currently group chief product officer, will become the chief executive of the UK and Ireland business.

Andrew Yaxley, currently the chief executive in Ireland, will be promoted to group chief product officer and join the Tesco executive committee.

All changes to responsibilities will be effective from 16 July.

Last month Tesco returned to the top in Ireland's grocery store wars for the first time since 2015.

