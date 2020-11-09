Tesco to give workers Christmas bonus for their ‘incredible effort’ during pandemic

TESCO wants to ensure every little helps by giving up to 13,000 workers a Christmas bonus in recognition of their “incredible effort” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The supermarket giant has announced that staff across its stores and distribution hubs are set for the festive payment worth 10pc of wages this year.

It said the bonus is “in acknowledgement of their incredible effort to date” working frontline as people stock up ahead of lockdowns and shop under severe public health restrictions.

They will get the bonus between November 29 and St Stephen’s Day if they were in their job on or before September 1 this year.

The company said it is also increasing a shopping discount for staff from 10pc to 20pc in December.

Chief executive of Tesco Ireland, Kari Daniels, said the company wanted to mark the commitment of its workers during the Christmas season.

“Our colleagues continue to rise to the challenge of Covid 19 and we recognise that this will be a very different Christmas,” he said.

“In recognition of our teams on the frontline in our stores and distribution centres we will be awarding 10pc for the duration of the Christmas season. I thank them sincerely for their continued hard work, dedication and resilience.”

Tesco staff also received a 10pc bonus in the early stages of the pandemic for hours worked between March 9 and May 30.

