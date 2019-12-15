Tesco sizes up Dublin Airport for online shopping facility

But the retailer faces a battle with local planners should it wish to pursue the project, after they said such a development could have a "detrimental effect" on access to the airport.

A detailed submission to planners by consultants Avison Young on behalf of Tesco Ireland outlined why access to retail opportunities at the airport should be opened up.

The submission was made as part of a consultation on the Dublin Airport Local Area Plan 2020-26.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In