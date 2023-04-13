Tesco profits fall after ‘unprecedented’ inflation

Tesco saw profits fall in the year to February 25 as the supermarket group faced “unprecedented levels of inflation” in the prices it paid to suppliers across the year.

While Tesco generated an increase in revenues across the year, profit before tax plummeted by 50pc to £1bn (€1.14bn).

Total adjusted operating profit fell by 7.1pc on a constant currency basis, Tesco said.

This figure stood at £2.6bn (€3bn), down from £2.8bn (€3.18bn) reported the previous financial year.

Tesco now expects to deliver a “broadly flat” level of retail adjusted operating profit in this financial year.

The grocer recorded group sales of £57.7bn (€65.6bn) for the year. This marked an increase of 5.3pc on a constant currency basis from the prior year.

Irish sales rose 3.3pc across the supermarket’s financial year to £2.6bn (€3bn) on a like-for-like basis.

This included a 6.6pc rise in revenues in the second half of the year as market inflation surged.

Operating retail profit for Ireland and the UK was £2.3bn (€2.6bn), down 7pc.

This was attributed to the impact of lower year-on-year volumes of purchases from customers, as well as an increase in investment to shield shoppers from the full impact of price increases.

Cork-born group chief executive Ken Murphy said the business had grappled with unprecedented levels of inflation in the prices paid to suppliers for products.

He also pointed to a surge in the cost of operating the business in the past year.

Tesco reported that it is now working with suppliers to “mitigate as much inflation as possible.”

“We continue to target growth through making Tesco the most convenient place to shop. This year we have opened 91 stores across the group,” he said.

This included four new convenience stores in Ireland, bringing the total number of Tesco outlets here to 152.

“Our acquisition of nine Joyce’s stores in the Republic of Ireland and, more recently, the Paperchase brand in the UK signals our appetite to find new, value-creating growth opportunities in our core markets,” Mr Murphy added.

Clubcard prices – lower prices for customers who are members of the grocer’s loyalty scheme – rose in popularity here, with sales penetration rising to 76.5pc.

Clubcard members using the app also rose to 700,000 across the year.