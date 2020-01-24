Tesco Ireland to remove 1.5 million pieces of plastic from its stores

This will result in 1.5 million multi-packs of Tesco own-label and branded tinned beans, tuna, soup, and tomatoes sold without plastic wrap each year.

The move eliminates this plastic film which cannot currently be accepted in Irish household recycling collections.

From early March, tins will be available individually with plastic wrap no longer used to hold them together. They’ll still be eligible for multibuy deals.

Tesco Ireland, CEO, Kari Daniels said: “We want to ensure that we never use more packaging than is needed, and what we do use is from sustainable sources and goes on to be reused or recycled.

Our customers want to see us reduce the level of packaging and plastic in our stores and help them reduce the amount of plastic they use too.”

Online Editors