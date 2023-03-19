Tesco Ireland suppliers facing new ‘Amazon-style fulfilment fee’ charge for all online sales

Tesco has written to suppliers for its Irish business regarding a new “fulfilment fee” charge the UK supermarket group is looking to introduce when it sells products online here.

The UK’s largest supermarket recently wrote to suppliers across its group informing them it would be looking to introduce Amazon-style fulfilment fees on products sold on its UK and Ireland websites and app. The proposed fee would be charged on a per-unit basis.

According to correspondence, seen by the Sunday Independent, Tesco Ireland recently wrote to suppliers to inform them how the fee would be applied at its Irish business.

The correspondence said the fee for Tesco Ireland had been “carefully calculated based on the fulfilment costs and does not represent the full operational cost to serve”.

“As explained… this fee is essential as we work to fulfil more orders for our customers across the group and we are asking suppliers to engage on this request and to support us,” the correspondence said.

“It is important you work with us on this as we both look to benefit from the investment into serving customers.”

Fulfilment costs are expenses associated with the process of fulfilling customer orders made online, which includes receiving and processing orders, picking and packing products, shipping and handling, and managing returns.

The proposed fee has received a backlash from many suppliers in the UK, including food and drinks manufacturers and fruit and vegetable providers.

Responding to questions from the Sunday Independent, a Tesco Ireland spokesperson said: “Over recent years, the way we serve our customers has grown in both capacity and complexity.

“Our customers expect us to serve them wherever, whenever and however they want to shop.

“As we respond to changing shopping habits and our fulfilment costs continue to grow, we are talking to our suppliers about how we can work together to create a more balanced approach and ensure we can continue to invest in our customers.”

Last week, reports in the UK said the letter was the “start of a conversation” with suppliers on the topic and that small suppliers were not in line to be charged the fee.

UK trade publication The Grocer also reported that Tesco had told the UK industry watchdog, the Groceries Code Adjudicator, that no suppliers would be delisted if they refused to sign up to the fulfilment fees, that suppliers opt in and that the fee was voluntary.

The adjudicator Mark White told the The Grocer Tesco’s letter had raised both “specific and general” areas of potential concern.

It said these were whether Tesco’s letter is effectively a ‘pay-to-stay’ request, which is banned under UK codes of practice, and whether it breaks the code for not treating suppliers fairly.

“Whenever one of my retailers makes a change that could potentially affect or does affect suppliers, I engage with that retailer to make sure it doesn’t fall foul of the code,” he told the publication.

“That’s all part of my collaborative approach and that’s exactly what I have been doing, and will continue to do, in response to this proposed introduction of fulfilment fees.”