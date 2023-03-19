| 2.9°C Dublin

Tesco Ireland suppliers facing new ‘Amazon-style fulfilment fee’ charge for all online sales

Retail giant recently wrote to Irish food companies, with a backlash growing in the UK over the proposed new charge

In a letter, Tesco said that the fee was 'essential as we work to fulfil more orders for our customers across the group' Expand

Sean Pollock Email

Tesco has written to suppliers for its Irish business regarding a new “fulfilment fee” charge the UK supermarket group is looking to introduce when it sells products online here.

The UK’s largest supermarket recently wrote to suppliers across its group informing them it would be looking to introduce Amazon-style fulfilment fees on products sold on its UK and Ireland websites and app. The proposed fee would be charged on a per-unit basis.

