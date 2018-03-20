Tesco Ireland create 24 jobs with opening of 150th store in Malahide

A total of 24 new jobs have been created at the new store in Malahide, Dublin, its total employee base here standing at over 13,000.

Tesco Ireland CEO, Andrew Yaxley said the permanent positions at the 5243 sq.ft.shop at The Green Retail space is a great boost for the local community.

"The Malahide Express team will offer customers an extensive range of the best Irish produce, most of which has been sourced locally in North County Dublin," he said.