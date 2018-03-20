Tesco Ireland create 24 jobs with opening of 150th store in Malahide
Tesco has reached a milestone number of stores in Ireland with the opening of its 150th over the Bank Holiday weekend.
A total of 24 new jobs have been created at the new store in Malahide, Dublin, its total employee base here standing at over 13,000.
Tesco Ireland CEO, Andrew Yaxley said the permanent positions at the 5243 sq.ft.shop at The Green Retail space is a great boost for the local community.
"The Malahide Express team will offer customers an extensive range of the best Irish produce, most of which has been sourced locally in North County Dublin," he said.
The new store's manager is Pamela Maxwell who previously managed the Tesco Express Store on Pearse Street.
"The store will also support the Malahide community specifically through our Tesco Community Fund initiative and we will channel our surplus food to the local Malahide initiatives that need it most through our partnership with FoodCloud," she said.
"We will also support Tesco’s Charity Partner Temple Street through in-store fundraising."
Online Editors
