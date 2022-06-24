| 18.7°C Dublin

Tesco boss says consumers ‘terrified’ about volatile impact of inflation

Cork-born Ken Murphy says food market is ‘inflating in the past four weeks by 8 to 9pc’

Caoimhe Gordon

Tesco, which made operating profits of £2.48bn (€2.88bn) in the UK and Ireland in its last financial year, says inflation is having effects that are “deeply unreliable, volatile and quite scary”.

The supermarket giant’s Cork-born CEO Ken Murphy told the Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit in Dublin yesterday that Tesco has conducted research across all their markets to gauge consumer response to the cost-of-living crisis

