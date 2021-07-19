Telstra considering bid for Pacific operations of Digicel – reports

Australian phone giant Telstra is considering a bid for the Pacific operations of Denis O’Brien controlled Digicel, according to reports.

More than AU$1.5bn (€939m) in Australian taxpayer money could be used to help Telstra buy the Digicel, under a joint offer from Telstra and the federal government, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Heald.

Telstra has asked Mr O’Brien to sit on the board of the company and for revenue forecasts to be underwritten for three years as part of the terms of the AU$2bn (€1.25bn) bid, according to sources close to the deal.

The sale would see Telstra pay between AU $200m and $300m for the Digicel Pacific assets, with the Australian government paying the rest, sources told the Sydney Morning Heald.

Mr O’Brien may walk away from the offer, according to the paper’s sources, because he is frustrated by the conditions that Telstra has requested.