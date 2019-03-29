Teeling Whiskey’s 24-year-old single malt named the world’s best

Teeling Whiskey’s 24-year-old single malt has been crowned the ‘World’s Best Single Malt’ at the 2019 World Whiskies Awards.

This is the first time an Irish whiskey has been named as the world’s best single malt.

The group, which operates from the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin’s south inner city, overcame competition from renowned whiskey industry leaders from Scotland and Japan to take the number one prize for World’s Best Single Malt.

Single Malt is considered the "gold standard" of world whiskey due to its production process as well as its character and flavour profile.

The single malt category has become synonymous with Scottish whiskey, and more recently has been the style of the drink driving the emergence of Japanese whiskey and other new age whiskey producing regions.

Jack Teeling, founder and MD of Teeling Whiskey said: "Since reviving our old family trademark of Teeling Whiskey back in 2012 we have endeavoured to make sure every bottle of Irish whiskey we release with our family name on it is of the highest quality."

"To be honoured as the World’s Best Single Malt and in the process become the first Irish whiskey to ever have achieved such world-wide acclaim is very humbling and reflects the global resurgence and revival of both Teeling and Irish whiskey. We are now right back at the top table of global whiskey and we look forward to continue leading this new golden era for Irish whiskey."

Established in 2012, the Teeling Whiskey Company started operation in 2015 as the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years.

Since then it has welcomed over 350,000 visitors.

Teeling Whiskey is now exported to over 60 different export markets around the world.

