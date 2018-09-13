Technology exports help drive economic growth of 2.5pc

The economy grew by 2.5pc in the three months to the end of June, driven by higher technology exports in particular.

The economy grew by 2.5pc in the three months to the end of June, driven by higher technology exports in particular.

Consumer spending also showed strong growth.

But there are signs trade with the UK has slowed even ahead of Brexit, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office.

The data shows gross domestic product, the standard measure of the Irish economy, showed growth of 2.5pc, while gross national product (GNP) rose 0.7pc.

On an annualised basis, GDP was 9.1pc higher in the second quarter of 2018, versus the same time last year. GNP is up 11.9pc.

The data shows trade with the UK declined over the past year by around €1.1bn and Ireland's balance of trade with the UK has shifted to a deficit.

Online Editors