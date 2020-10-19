| 11.9°C Dublin

Technical failures at the Irish Stock Exchange halts trading

A series of technical failures hit the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) today, halting trading across all cash markets for much of the day as operators scrambled to get the system back online.

Starting before 9am, a cascade of glitches took out one platform after another on Euronext-owned exchanges in Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Oslo.

The three-hour outage affected markets in equities, bonds, commodities, funds and derivatives, disrupting billions of euro worth of daily business.

Most of those markets were up and running again by lunchtime, but a second "failover" was confirmed by Euronext in the afternoon, which knocked out derivatives and funds once again.

The major disruption came less than two weeks after Euronext agreed to buy the Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange Group for €4.3bn in a bid to become the leading pan-European market operator.

Euronext said a problem with the middleware system was responsible for the network failure and notified members that affected orders would be purged as the platforms came back in sequence during the early afternoon.

However, an "increase in memory consumption" caused further problems later in the day, halting equities and derivatives until just before the market close. Trading in warrants and certificates remained out for the entire day.

Euronext said investigations were ongoing.

One trader told the Irish Independent that general market volumes had been light going into the systems crash and that it was not a particularly bad time of the week for an outage.

There were no corporate results for ISE listed companies today, but the tempo of Q3 earnings reports will intensify during the week.

Euronext's planned acquisition of Milan's Borsa Italiana - the only stock exchange in the EU's third-largest economy - was meant to vault the company into a leadership position in cash equities, while adding significant capabilities in fixed income and other assets.

Euronext has been on a spending spree for years, buying the ISE from its local ownership consortium in 2018 and adding the Oslo Bors last year. A bid for Madrid's market was lost to Switzerland's Six in March, but Euronext beat both Deutsche Boerse and the Zurich-based Six to capture the Milan institution.

The deal, if completed, will move Euronext closer to its ambition of consolidating Europe's fragmented stock markets ahead of the EU's proposed capital markets union.

