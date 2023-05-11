Tech worker’s bullying claim against manager rejected by Workplace Relations Commission

A tech support worker’s claims of being bullied by her manager were not upheld by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Neither the complainant nor the company was named in the case, in which the worker alleged she felt unsafe around her manager, despite never having met him in person.

None of the allegations made by the worker were upheld by the WRC. The complainant worked as technical support staff for a US outsourcing firm with operations in Ireland.

The worker started on a contract for one company in 2020, which then withdrew from the Irish market. Her contract was transferred to a new employer in April 2021.

The worker said she was transferred from one department to another and began suffering anxiety episodes which were not accommodated by her new manager. In August 2021, the complainant raised several issues with her employer, claiming that she received a lack of training while other employees were being trained over her.

She also said she made a ‘bullying complaint" against her manager. In December, she sent an email titled ‘second bullying complaint’ with similar issues.

The employer said it fully investigated the complaints but they were not upheld. During this time the employer gave the complainant numerous verbal and written warnings regarding “her disrespectful conduct shown towards colleagues”.

The worker’s employment was terminated on the grounds of misconduct in March 2022.

“I find that the employer explained to the worker, in writing, that management decisions the worker does not like do not constitute bullying. “For the reasons set out above, I do not recommend in favour of the worker,” the WRC determined.