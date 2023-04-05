Tech job losses fail to dent overall employment

Ireland’s unemployment rate remained unchanged last month as the growing number of layoffs in the tech sector failed to impact the overall number of people at work here.

The monthly unemployment rate for March stood at 4.3pc, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reported today.

This was steady from February and was down from the unemployment rate of 5pc reported the same time last year.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed last month stood at 117,200, reflecting a decline of 300 reported from February.

The unemployment rate for men was unchanged from February at 4.1pc last month, while the unemployment rate for women was 4.6pc, down 5pc in March.

The youth unemployment rate also declined slightly to 10pc from 10.2pc the prior month.

“The unemployment rate appears to have stabilised at current levels for now, which can be regarded as a good outcome given the recent uncertainty around tech jobs,” Grant Thornton chief economist Andrew Webb said.

In recent months, tech giants, including Google, Meta, Microsoft and Salesforce, have outlined plans for global layoffs, which have also impacted workers here.

“With consumer sentiment now showing signs of increasing, and corporate tax receipts performing exceptionally well, hope is growing that recessionary fears are abating and a more settled economic period lies ahead,” Mr Webb added.

Corporation tax receipts of €3.2bn so far this year are up 71pc on the same period in 2022.

The number of people in employment in Ireland rose to a record high of 2,574,000 in the final quarter of 2022, marking an increase of 2.7pc over the previous year.

The CSO reported earlier this year that there were an additional 68,600 people at work here at the end of last year compared with the final quarter of 2021.

However, while unemployment remained steady, the rate of hiring has slowed in recent months according to the latest IDA labour market pulse published this week.

LinkedIn data revealed that hiring rates in Ireland were 27.2pc lower in January 2023 than the same month a year earlier.

This continued in February, with hiring rates here down 34.7pc year-on-year.