Newly rebranded Paradyn is set to double its workforce in Ireland as part of a €4m investment.

Newly rebranded Paradyn is set to double its workforce in Ireland as part of a €4m investment.

Tech firm Paradyn set to double workforce in Ireland as part of €4m investment

Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce joined forces as the one end-to-end IT and communications service provider earlier this year.

Based in Dublin and Cork, the company has announced that it will increase its existing 40-strong employee base to 80 employees by 2020.

Paradyn's growth plans also include a substantial jump in turnover from €8m to €16m over the next three years.

CEO Cillian McCarthy said that acquisition is a key strategy for the company as it looks to suitable businesses in the Irish market.

"We are on the lookout for other IT, communications and information security businesses which can integrate into the company to add further to our unique ability to deliver more secure and easily managed technology infrastructures to our customers so that they can generate a higher return on investment on their IT and communications systems," he said.

Paradyn currently services more than 30,000 public and private sector users across a range of industries.

Its growth is also expected to be driven by the innovation of new services, new business development and cross-selling to existing customers.

The recruitment drive for the new roles, in the areas of finance, network engineering, technical solutions architecture, technical sales and support, marketing and business development, has already begun.

Online Editors