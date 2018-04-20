Irish tech firm Datapac is making strides in closing the IT skills gap between Ireland's education sector and our tech industry.

Irish tech firm Datapac is making strides in closing the IT skills gap between Ireland's education sector and our tech industry.

Tech firm Datapac aiming to close IT skills gap in schools with new TY initiative

The Wexford-based firm is launching a new initiative for transition year students to take part in work placement at the firm.

Datapac, one of Ireland's largest IT providers, has invested €1.5m in this student programme since its launch in 2004. The programme is open to both graduate and undergraduate students, but now is facilitating applications from TY teenagers.

IT Management student at IT Carlow Eric Maloney was the 150th student to be recruited as part of Datapac’s programme. "It’s given me a much deeper understanding of what it’s like to work in this fast-paced industry, and learn about real-world situations and customer interactions. It’s given me a much clearer vision of the career I want to pursue," he said of the work experience.

The work placement programme is now being rolled out into secondary schools close to Datapac’s main offices in Dublin and Enniscorthy. "We believe it’s vital that young people are encouraged towards STEM careers, which can offer so many exciting opportunities and rewards for people from all backgrounds," Karen O’Connor, general manager service delivery, Datapac, said.

"Encouraging students to consider working in the tech sector was one of the primary reasons for launching our work placement initiative which we continue to invest significantly in." Last year, Datapac became HP's first Irish partner to scoop the company's Partner of the Year award for UK and Ireland.

Online Editors