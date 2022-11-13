| 11.3°C Dublin

‘Tech companies aren’t about to disappear’– Payslip payroll systems founder remains bullish about sector, despite mass global layoffs

'None of our tech customers is letting anyone go,' says Fidelma McGuirk, founder and CEO of tech company, Payslip.com. Photo: Keith Heneghan Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Fidelma McGuirk didn’t make life easy for herself when she decided to set up her own business in 2016.

 The concept was to simplify payroll for global companies – but how does a start-up in Westport, Co Mayo get fast-growing firms with operations all over the world to sign up?

