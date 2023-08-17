Taylor Swift and Barbie help push up spending on concert and cinema tickets

Taylor Swift will play three concerts at the Aviva Stadium next June. Photo: AP

Soaring demand for access to Taylor Swift and Coldplay’s Irish tour dates contributed to a rise in spending on concert tickets last month, AIB reports.

The latest spending report from the bank revealed that the average spend per transaction at ticket agencies increased by 88pc in July as fans across the country rushed to secure tickets online.

Irish consumers were also eager to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer following the release of the two blockbusters in late July. Cinema spending skyrocketed by 132pc when compared to the prior month, with the number of transactions up 136pc.

Despite splashing out on concert tickets, consumers were also trying to cut back where possible in July.

Analysis of 70 million debit and credit card transactions revealed that average daily spending fell 3pc across the month, with clothing spend falling 10pc.

Shoppers were also looking to cut costs at the supermarket, with grocery spend down 7pc. Spending on homewares also declined by 8pc in July.

Pubs and off licences saw spending dip by 2pc in July as poor weather impacted socialising throughout the month. In Kerry, spending in pubs was on the rise however, bucking the national trend.

Spending in pubs across the county grew by 8pc, as fans celebrated Kerry’s journey to the All-Ireland Football Final.

AIB also pointed to a 7pc increase in spending at fast-food restaurants, compared to just a 3pc rise in hotels and restaurants over the same period.

"The impact of inflation can be seen through the year-on-year increase in fast-food restaurant spend versus spend in restaurants and hotels,” said head of SME banking John Brennan.

The only sector to record an increase in spending in Ireland last month was the hotel industry, the report showed. Hotel spend was up 5pc in the key summer holiday season.

"The strong performance by the hotel sector despite the weather is positive, as the summer months are an important time for the industry,” added Mr Brennan.

Spend on airline travel remained unchanged across the month.

Spending by shoppers aged 25 to 34 decreased by 1pc, while those aged 45-54 cut their spending by 5pc.

Irish consumers continued to opt to purchase online, with spending up 17pc year-on-year.

"the significant increase in spending online is an important trend for businesses to be aware of and responsive to, as more and more customers choose to transact digitally,” concluded Mr Brennan.

