Irish tax receipts were behind target in the first eight months of the year, with a shortfall of 0.3pc.

Tax receipts up sharply but behind target

Conall MacCoille, an economist with Davy Stockbrokers, said the figures were disappointing.

He said there will be “precious room for manoeuvre” in October’s Budget.

Peter Vale, a tax partner at Grant Thornton, said the fact that income tax receipts were behind target for the eight month period was “slightly surprising” given how the labour market has been performing.

Corporation tax and VAT receipts were well behind target in August, but the month is not traditionally an important one for those two categories.

The Department of Finance said repayments of VAT had been higher than expected.

Overall, Irish tax receipts are up 5.1pc in the first eight months of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

Income tax is up 6.8pc in the period, while corporation tax is 11.1pc higher.

In the month, VAT receipts were 32pc behind target. Corporation tax was 35.7pc below target in August, with receipts coming in at €183m. In the first eight months of the year, however, it is 6.8pc ahead of target.

An Exchequer deficit of €1.81bn was recorded for the first eight months – comparing to a €1.81bn surplus in the same period last year.

However last year’s figure was flattered by the AIB IPO. Stripping that out, the exchequer balance is down €200m year on-year in the period. The Department said increased tax revenue had failed to offset higher expenditure..

Online Editors