Irish tax receipts are up 5.1pc in the first eight months of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

Irish tax receipts are up 5.1pc in the first eight months of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

Tax receipts up 5.1pc in first eight months of 2018 compared to last year

Income tax is up 6.8pc in the period, while corporation tax is 11.1pc higher.

The figures are contained in the latest exchequer returns data, covering August. Overall the tax take is slightly behind target for the year as a whole, with a shortfall of 0.3pc.

In the month, VAT receipts were 32pc behind target due to higher than expected repayments, according to the Department of Finance. The Department said August was not a VAT-due month.

Corporation tax was 35.7pc below target in August. In the first eight months of the year, however, it is 6.8pc ahead of target.

Peter Vale, a tax partner at Grant Thornton Ireland, said the figures were “a mixed bag”. Income tax is down slightly on its target and Mr Vale said this was “slightly surprising given how the labour market has outperformed”.

He said August was not a major month for corporation tax and as such so he didn’t read too much into the missed August target. “Overall in the year to date, corporation tax gains are sheltering some significant deficits elsewhere, in particular excise duties... overall in the year to date, corporation tax gains are sheltering some significant deficits elsewhere, in particular excise duties,” Mr Vale added.

An Exchequer deficit of €1.81bn was recorded for the first eight months – compared to a €1.81bn surplus in the same period last year. However last year’s figure was flattered by the AIB IPO. Stripping that out, the exchequer balance is down €200m year on-year in the period.

Online Editors