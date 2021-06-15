Tax defaulters list: Motor dealer hit with €11.7m bill from Revenue

A motor dealer from Co Offaly has been hit with an €11.7m settlement with the Revenue Commissioners linked to the non-declaration of income tax and VAT.

The latest tax defaulters’ list from the Revenue Commissioners shows that it was the largest settlement made during the first quarter of this year.

It was against James Daly, trading as Any Gear, of Grays Meadow, Cloghan, Co Offaly.

He was hit with a tax demand of almost €4.7m and interest of €2.5m. He was also charged a near €4.6m penalty by the Revenue Commissioners.

However, none of the money had been paid as of the end of last March.

Settlements are published by the Revenue Commissioners when its extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour.

A consultant at the private Beacon Hospital in south Dublin, Ray McDermott, reached a settlement of just over €1m with the Revenue Commissioners for the under-declaration of income tax. The amount included €593,000 in tax, €301,000 in interest and a €171,000 penalty. As of the end of last March, €524,000 was unpaid.

Mr McDermott is a consultant medical oncologist at the hospital.

The Irish arm of international precision engineering firm Oshima was stung with a €4m settlement for the under-declaration of corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT.

The Japanese group established its Irish presence in 1989 and operates a large manufacturing facility at Shannon, Co Clare.

It makes components for customers working on sectors from aviation to medical devices.

Anne Marie McKeon, a former contract cleaner of Drumna, Cloone, Co Leitrim, is listed as having made a €386,000 settlement related to the under-declaration of VAT. As of the end of March, almost €382,000 of that had still not been paid.

Revenue said 30 settlement cases were published for the first quarter, for a total amount of €21.3m.

Of the cases, 16 were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which five exceeded €500,000.

The total amount still unpaid as of the end of March from the first quarter settlements was €13.8m.

Revenue noted that published settlements only reflect a portion of all the audits and investigations in concludes in any given period.

The tax collector said that during the first quarter, a total of 234 Revenue audit and investigations, as well as 15,720 risk management interventions, were settled.

They yielded €121.4m in tax, interest and penalties.