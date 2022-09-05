Taoiseach welcomes new €250m whiskey distillery for Midleton

SOARING global demand for Irish whiskey will be met by a state-of-the-art new €250m distillery in Cork.

Irish Distillers confirmed they are to invest €250m in a new distillery in Midleton in east Cork which will complement its historic distillery on the same site and which now ranks as one of Ireland's top tourist attractions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin unveiled the project which he said was of enormous economic and tourism benefit for Cork and Ireland.

“The continued success of the Irish whiskey industry is something that we can be incredibly proud of as a nation," he said.

"Irish Distillers has played an integral role in the development of the industry. Whiskey has been distilled in Midleton for nearly 200 years, and the €250m investment will deliver hundreds of more jobs into the future, both during construction and once the distillery is operational."

"Today’s announcement is an extremely positive development for Midleton and the wider region, and will further solidify Midleton’s reputation as the home of Irish whiskey.”

The Taoiseach said Irish whiskey was now delivering on its enormous export potential with huge benefits for the economy.

Irish Distillers chief executive Nodjame Fouad said it was an historic day for the company.

“At Irish Distillers we are always planning for the future growth of Irish whiskey and today is a momentous day for Irish Distillers and the team at Midleton Distillery as we announce a €250m investment plan to deliver a new, state of the art distillery which will be a carbon neutral operation."

"We are immensely proud of the continued strong performance of our full portfolio of Irish whiskeys, led by Jameson which sold over 10 million cases in our 2022 financial year."

"The new distillery will be a beautiful, landmark development with sustainability at its core and will serve to further demonstrate our commitment to Midleton and east Cork, generating more jobs for the region and further driving recognition of Midleton Distillery as the beating heart of Irish whiskey.”

The distillery will create 100 new jobs when fully operational by 2025.

During the construction phase, the project will support 800 jobs.

The new distillery will produce some of the world’s most successful Irish whiskey brands including Jameson, Powers, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, the Spot family as well as Method and Madness.

Over the past decade, Jameson has emerged as the fastest growing spirits brand on global markets.

The new distillery will be situated on a 55-acre site adjacent and connected to the world-famous Midleton Distillery.

Planning for the new development will be lodged shortly with Cork Co Council.

It is hoped to begin construction work, once planning is secured, in 2023 with a 2025 plant commissioning target.

The distillery will produce pot still and grain whiskey with grain intake, brewing, fermentation and distillation facilities incorporated into the new 55-acre site.

Irish Distillers previously announced plans to invest €50m to fund projects aimed at transforming Midleton Distillery into a carbon neutral operation by the end of 2026.

When fully operational, the Midleton distillery will boost demand for Irish barley by over 50pc.