Talent squeeze: Non-EU work permit demand surges to 13 year high

Applications for employment permits for workers from outside the European Economic Area have hit a 13-year high, according to new figures shared with the Sunday Independent.

Nearly 24,000 applications for the permits have been made to the department from January through to the end of August. Over the same period last year, it received 14,671.

Unless exempted, a non-EEA national must hold an employment permit to work in Ireland. The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment administers the system.

The number of employment permits awarded by the department has also increased substantially. Through to the end of August, it issued 27,653 employment permits this year, up from 16,275 over the whole of last year.

Read More

The economic sector with the highest number of permits issued through to the end of August was information and communication activities, with over 7,600. This was followed by health and social work activities at around 6,600 and agriculture at over 3,900.

The department said the waiting time for permits now stands at four weeks

The figures showed Amazon had received the most employment permits, with over 1,000 issued across four of its businesses here.

At the end of last year, there was a backlog of around 10,000 applications. However, the department said the queue now stood at under 2,500 applications, despite the “strong growth in demand” experienced during 2022.

The department has also substantially reduced permit processing delays that had been hampering it earlier in the year.

In February, the Sunday Independent reported that the department received approval to grow its work permit processing team.

At the time, it struggled to deal with lengthy processing delays that had prompted some companies and entrepreneurs, including Stripe co-founder John Collison, to raise the issue with the Government.

In February, the processing time for standard applications was around five months. The department said it now stands at four weeks, thanks to an action plan it had implemented earlier this year.