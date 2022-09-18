| 9°C Dublin

Talent squeeze: Non-EU work permit demand surges to 13 year high

Sean Pollock Email

Applications for employment permits for workers from outside the European Economic Area have hit a 13-year high, according to new figures shared with the Sunday Independent.

Nearly 24,000 applications for the permits have been made to the department from January through to the end of August. Over the same period last year, it received 14,671.

