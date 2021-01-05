Swiss fund that led Aryzta coup cuts stake in food group again

Urs Jordi has the backing of the board and is continuing disposals

THE Swiss investor that led last year’s campaign to unseat Aryzta’s board of directors and which has opposed efforts to sell the business in recent months has again reduced its stake in the baked goods company.

Hedge fund Veraison now owns “significantly less” than 3pc of Aryzta, having at one stage owned almost 10pc of the company.

Veraison said that in the last trading days of December it sold around 4pc of Aryzta in two block trades to two Swiss family offices.

“The achieved return amounts to more than 100pc,” it said. “Veraison now holds significantly less than 3pc in Aryzta.”

While long-term Aryzta shareholders nurse huge losses and a still-uncertain outlook, Veraison has scooped spectacular gains from its investment.

Veraison’s stake fell below 5pc on December 7 last year.

On April 24 last year Veraison first notified regulators that it had a 3.2pc stake in the troubled Swiss-Irish company.

By mid-September Veraison’s stake had increased to almost 10pc. On December 7, shares in Aryzta traded at 68c each in Dublin – following confirmation of a takeover bid from US hedge fund Elliott at CHF0.80 (€0.74) a share – compared to 30.02 cents on April 24 2020.

Verasion - alongside Spain's Cobas - led the campaign last year to unseat Aryzta board members, including Gary McGann and Kevin Toland, and to replace them with directors it backed so as to accelerate a restructuring.

Following an EGM in September EGM, Verasion said they were “convinced that the renewed board of directors will quickly restore the confidence of investors in Aryzta”.

“The aim is to rebuild shareholder value and to review all strategic alternatives in the best interest of all stakeholders,” Veraison said at the time.

Veraison has endorsed asset sales, including that of Aryzta’s US business as the best route to boost shareholder value, shunning Elliott’s bid for the whole company.

In October Veraison welcomed the news that the negotiations between Aryzta and Elliott had been terminated.

The company has focused on restructuring the business, with plans dispose of its North American and Latin American units and to cut 25pc from the overall cost base.

On Monday, Aryzta said it had reached agreement with Lion Capital and Invest Group Zouari to sell its remaining 4.64pc interest in French frozen foods group Picard for around €24m.

It initally acquired Picard for €447m and nursed huge losses on the deal when it sold most of its holding in the French company.

Since 2014 Aryzta, which traces its roots back to IAWS, has lost over 90pc of its value, leaving thousands of Irish farmers, co-op shareholders and investors with collective losses running well into the millions of euro.

The company was once valued at more than €6bn, today remains a far cry from the valuation it hit in its heyday, despite recent improvements in its share price.

Urs Jordi, who is chairman and interim CEO of Aryzta, said the company was focused on delivering on its plans.

Shares in Aryzta were down more than 3pc at 59c.

