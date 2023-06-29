Swedish owner of Tara Mines paid €85,000 in Irish corporation tax last year

Swedish mining giant Boliden, which owns the troubled Tara Mines site in Co Navan, paid just €85,000 in corporation tax in Ireland last year, the group has confirmed.

It’s the lowest amount of corporation tax paid by the mining company in any of the countries in which it operates. The next lowest was in Finland, where it paid 665m Swedish krona (€56.5m). In its home country of Sweden, Boliden paid 1.77bn krona, or €150.4m.

It’s thought the amount of tax signalled by the group also includes some other taxes such as Vat.

Boliden said yesterday that it remains on course to put the Irish mine – the largest zinc mine in Europe – under care and maintenance from mid-July after it rejected a series of union proposals aimed at saving as many as 700 jobs.

It’s believed the care and maintenance will cost Boliden in the region of €10m per quarter. A small contingent of staff will be required during the period.

Boliden confirmed that it paid just 1m krona in corporation taxes in Ireland in 2022, down from the net 69m krona it said it paid in 2021. That 2021 figure excluded 53m krona in royalties Boliden said it also paid in Ireland that year.

Boliden generated revenues of 86.4bn krona last year and made a 15.9bn krona (€1.34bn) operating profit.

The group pays a rate of 25pc for corporation tax in Ireland on profits it earns from its mining operations here.

Where losses are incurred in any given accounting period, those losses can be offset as tax relief on future profits.

Its announcement earlier this month that it intended to place its Tara Mines operation into care and maintenance and temporarily lay off 650 workers, came as a shock to workers.

Boliden blamed a decline in the price of zinc, high energy costs and generally high inflation for the decision.

In February this year, Boliden chief executive Mikael Staffas said operations at Tara Mines looked “pretty bad” during the autumn as energy prices soared, but that the situation at the mine had improved since then.

Tara Mines made a €19.8m profit in 2021, but a €29m loss in 2020.

Despite engaging with unions, Boliden said yesterday that it still intends to place Tara Mines under care and maintenance from mid-July.

“The Boliden Tara Mines management team attended two days of constructive meetings with the union representatives on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 June 2023, at which the unions presented suggestions for costs saving and operational improvements,” the company said in a statement.

It added: “The management has reviewed in detail all the proposals that have been presented and believe that a number of the measures presented have the potential to deliver benefits to our operation over the medium to long term.”

But it warned that the proposals “unfortunately” do sufficiently address, in the short term, the “significant and unsustainable losses that the business is currently experiencing”.

“It is therefore with great regret that the decision to temporarily suspend operations and place the mine into care and maintenance from mid-July is unavoidable,” according to the company.

