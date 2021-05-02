Swedish e-scooter firm Voi plans to roll-out rental scheme in Irish cities

Leading European e-scooter operator Voi has met with public representatives in Dublin, Cork and Galway about plans to bring rental schemes to Ireland as soon as legislation for micromobility is introduced.

Fredrik Hjelm, the Swedish founder and chief executive of Voi, said that each market was different – but that “a significant multimillion euro investment is made in each city, covering infrastructure such as parking racks, employment, education, and safety awareness campaigns.”

Voi is currently operating in 60 cities across Europe. Last year they entered the UK market, and now has a 70pc market share.

However, it operates in a competitive space and a number of other companies will also vie for council contracts as they come up for tender.

Hjelm told the Sunday Independent that a rental scheme in Dublin might initially involve several hundred e-scooters, but could go into the thousands as demand grows.

“It’s extremely difficult to say until we have been on the ground,” he said of the potential scale of an scooter-sharing scheme in the city.

“Consumer behaviour and regulation lead to demand, and then we will know how many scooters we will need.

“It’s important though, if you want this to be a real transportation service, that we and politicians and other stakeholders realise that you need scale,” added Hjelm. “You need to know that there will be a vehicle available within 100m, 200m, or 300m.”

He said the company believes in staggered roll-outs.

“So in a city like Dublin, we start with 500 – but when we hit certain metrics we go to 1,000 then 2,000 and so on.”

The model would be to start off in city centres and spread into suburbs as the market matures.

“We want to make micromobility available for everyone – not only for the people who live in the city centre.”

He said that the company was well used to operating in old cities, many of which have challenges such as narrow streets and a lack of cycle lanes.

“It usually starts as a fun thing for the early adopters, young professionals,” said Hjelm. “As time goes on, we think we can grow the users – and attract more and more female users.”

Voi is encouraged by data showing that in the UK around 40pc of users are female. In other markets the percentage of women users can be less than 20pc.

In recent weeks, Voi has engaged with TDs as well as with councillors from Dublin, Cork, and Galway, with further meetings planned in coming weeks.

“Our engagement across Ireland has shown a great deal of enthusiasm from local authorities to join the micromobility revolution, as cities begin to re-shape their local transport networks following the pandemic.”

He said Voi takes a hyper-local approach to operations, rather an a ‘one size fits all’ approach. He is hopeful that Irish regulations will follow that of the UK, which he says are among the best in Europe.

Schemes can be linked into public transport.

“Data coming out of our 18 UK trials has shown that not only is there a huge demand for a sustainable alternatives to cars, but that e-scooter schemes actually complement public transport and other shared transport services.”

Dublin Bus is currently exploring the potential for an e-scooter pilot scheme in Dublin, which it could roll out this year. The €3.6m proposal to provide free access to thousands of scooters was contained in a white paper it submitted to the Department of Transport

Hjelm co-founded Voi Technology in 2018. He previously founded Guestit, the Nordics’ most successful Airbnb management company, and worked in business development for Avito.ru, Russia’s leading (and the world’s third largest) classified advertising site.

While concerns about the safety of scooters has been a matter of debate, Hjelm said all new modes of transports had some element of risk.

The company has already partnered with Irish tech company Luna which has developed AI to help improve the safety of e-scooters, alerting riders to pedestrians for example.

The Road Traffic (Misc Provisions) Bill, which will legislate for the usage of e-scooters, is contained within the Dáil’s summer schedule.

