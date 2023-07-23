SurveyMonkey plans Dublin office growth with AI on the agenda

After an acquisition that took the company private, SurveyMonkey’s new chief has AI investments in mind

US tech company SurveyMonkey is eyeing the expansion of its Dublin office as it plots new investments in artificial intelligence.

New chief executive Eric Johnson told the Sunday Independent that Dublin and its sister office in Amsterdam serve the EMEA market as a “big chunk” of its revenue is now outside of the US.

Johnson took the reins of the 24-year old tech company after it was acquired earlier this year by an investor consortium and taken private in a deal that valued it at $1.5bn (€1.3bn).

“Dublin has been a really strong office and strong pool of talent for us on a number of fronts and we expect that to continue. This has been a place where we've built out our second largest office and will be a critically important part of the team and the business going forward,” Johnson said.

“There's some development work being done here, we have a big commercial team, customer support teams,” he said. “There's lots of good engineers that are in Dublin and there's lots of good salespeople and customer support that we've been able to find and retain here.”

SurveyMonkey currently has 126 employees in Ireland.

Like many tech companies, SurveyMonkey has a growing interest in artificial intelligence and is planning new investments in the technology to “re-energise” its business.

This includes generative AI, the form of AI that creates content based off prompts by the user, in the vein of ChatGPT.

“We've been working with AI and building around our core data set for the last three or four years now. The two big areas are survey creation, so with a simple prompt you can build a 15 to 30-question survey and adjust that on the fly with some AI tools. That piece is soon for us to launch,” Johnson said.

The other area is around advanced data analytics where the company is building under-the-bonnet tech to make sense of the huge reams of data, created by its users, with AI.

“There's a combination of some really powerful stuff on the AI front, but also marrying that with expertise and our database of billions of responses from humans and having a clean data set to work with is a really powerful thing,” he said.

The enterprise segment is a key driver of revenue of SurveyMonkey but Johnson said that individuals and smaller businesses are an important moneymaker too.

SurveyMonkey became a private company earlier in the year with the acquisition of its parent firm Momentive by investor consortium Symphony Technology Group (STG). This followed a tumultuous couple of years for the company.

In 2022, Zendesk, the customer support software firm, scrapped a $4.1bn deal to buy Momentive after stockholders rejected the deal.

As part of the new deal with STG, Momentive exited the public markets and restored its parent company name to SurveyMonkey, which Johnson said held more value and recognition.

In its last quarterly earnings report, it posted revenues of $118.8m for the first three months of the year and a loss of $23.8m.

Johnson said the decision to go private would allow the company to focus on longer-term goals rather than quarterly ones.

He also cited the broader downturn in tech stocks in the last 18 months as influencing the decision.

“You have a combination of a lot of companies out there, whose stock prices have fallen, who still have really good businesses, and there's a tonne of private equity money looking for good opportunities,” he said.

“I think SurveyMonkey or Momentive presented that and STG has done a number of deals in the size that we represent in related fields in research and data software enabled companies.”