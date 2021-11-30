Surging energy bills hammer homes and business sending inflation to 5.4pc

Consumer prices rose 5.4pc in Ireland in November, a pace seen rarely even during the Celtic Tiger era, as prices right across the euro-area rose at record speed, according to a flash EU estimate.

The latest Irish figure is up from 5.1pc in October, a high not seen since the Celtic Tiger era.

The Irish figure compares to a record hike of 4.9pc across the 19-member eurozone, a level not seen in the 25 years since the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat, has been compiling data.

Energy was by far the biggest contributor to the price hike, rising by 27.4pc in the month.

There were also rises above 2pc - the European Central Bank’s target - in the services (2.7pc), industrial goods (2.4pc) and food and drinks (2.2pc) sectors, all up on October levels.

Underlying prices - excluding volatile energy and food costs - rose by 2.6pc, well above the ECB target.

Details on the make-up of the Irish inflation rate are not yet available, as this was a flash estimate for the single currency zone, but energy has been the big driver all year.

Every eurozone country experienced an inflation rise in November, with the biggest economy in the zone, Germany, seeing a 6pc surge.

Other large eurozone economies also saw inflation rise. In Spain and The Netherlands, prices went up 5.6pc. In France, the figure is estimated at 3.4pc and in Italy at 4pc.

The Baltic countries recorded the highest price rises in the zone, with Lithuanian inflation rising by 9.3pc, Estonian prices at 8.4pc and Latvia seeing a 7.4pc hike in November.

Belgium also saw a surge of 7.1pc.

Economists and central bankers believe the rises are due to energy prices and the post-pandemic rebound and should fall back next year. The hikes come on the back of almost a decade of stagnant prices, and a major drop in 2020.

The ECB has held off on bringing forward changes to its interest rates or major changes to its €1.8tn emergency bond buying programme, although it has slightly reduced its purchases under the latter in the last two months.

ECB president Christine Lagarde and chief economist Philip Lane say inflation may last slightly longer than anticipated but does not warrant any policy change. Ms Lagarde said recently that interest rate rises - or the expectation of a rise - would “do more harm than good”.