Surge in commercial use of electricity as firms power up after lockdown

Commercial electricity use is sharply rebounding in retail, agriculture and offices as the economy reopens from Covid-19 lockdowns.

An analysis based on usage data from Pinergy, a provider of 'smart meter' systems to businesses, shows that commercial electricity use halved once lockdowns struck in March. But it rebounded last month after many retail outlets reopened from May 18.

The survey, produced in conjunction with property advisory firm Savills Ireland, found that retail shops consumed 57pc less electricity from March to May versus the same three months of 2019. But this recovered last month to 86pc of June 2019 levels.

It found that the sector with the least drop-off in electricity use was agriculture, partly because the Government deemed food production essential and not subject to widespread Covid-19 closures.

While power use on farms and in agrifood firms initially dipped to 83pc of 2019 levels, this was almost entirely reversed last month, when consumption reached 97pc of June 2019 rates.

"We expect that demand for energy will continue to increase as many businesses and properties begin to reopen and restrictions are further eased," said Pinergy's chief commercial officer, Peter Bastable. "However, social distancing restrictions will continue to impact on some commercial properties like offices, leading to lower levels of energy consumption than we saw in 2019."

Power use in offices slumped to 53pc of 2019 levels in the March-May period, but recovered in June to 74pc.

Consumption in the hospitality sector - including hotels, pubs and restaurants, virtually none of them deemed 'essential' services permitted to stay open except for takeaway meals - collapsed to just 30pc of 2019 levels in the first three months of lockdown.

This modestly recovered last month to 54pc of June 2019 levels. The report said July's power use by hospitality-oriented firms should sharply gain as many pubs, restaurants and hotels have reopened since June 29 and domestic holidaymakers book 'staycations' within Ireland.

The worst declines in power use were recorded in health and leisure facilities, including gyms, which saw power use continue to drop in June to just 46pc of 2019 levels.

The final sector measured in the report - grouped as 'professional, science and technology' - saw power use drop initially to 62pc of 2019 levels and rebound last month to 79pc versus June 2019.

