SuperValu owner Musgrave to acquire upmarket food chain Donnybrook Fair

SuperValu owner Musgrave is to acquire Donnybrook Fair for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Under the terms of the deal Musgrave will take control of Donnybrook Fair’s five premium food stores in Donnybrook, Stillorgan, Malahide, Greystones and Baggot Street, as well as its gourmet food production facility.

"Donnybrook Fair represents a fantastic addition to Musgrave," Chris Martin, Musgrave CEO, said.

"With its focus on creating a destination retail experience as well as a premium food offering, it aligns with our Growing Good Business strategy. We are focused on developing opportunities around every food occasion in a growing market."

The family-owned Donnybrook Fair employs 250 people. Its brand will be retained and invested in post-acquisition, with Joe Doyle, its former owner, remaining in the business.

Mr Doyle said he looked forward to working in partnership with the Musgrave team to grow the Donnybrook Fair brand.

