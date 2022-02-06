| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Supervalu owner lobbies government on wider eligibility for non-EU worker visas

Issues such as Brexit and Covid-19 have brought labour shortages to the fore, retail giant Musgrave warns

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said minister of state Damien English 'would continue to engage with operators through the Retail Forum'. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said minister of state Damien English 'would continue to engage with operators through the Retail Forum'. Photo: Collins

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said minister of state Damien English 'would continue to engage with operators through the Retail Forum'. Photo: Collins

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said minister of state Damien English 'would continue to engage with operators through the Retail Forum'. Photo: Collins

Sean Pollock, Business Reporter

SuperValu and Centra owner Musgrave, one of the country’s largest employers, has met with government to highlight concerns over labour shortages and its ability to recruit staff from outside the European Economic Area.

The lobbying register shows the food retail, wholesaler and distribution giant, which counts over 35,000 people working across the business and its franchised stores in Ireland, met with various TDs, ministers and ministers of state, including Damien English from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. In November, Musgrave discussed requirements on work visas to make it easier to recruit from countries outside the EEA.

Most Watched

Privacy