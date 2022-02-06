Supervalu owner lobbies government on wider eligibility for non-EU worker visas

SuperValu and Centra owner Musgrave, one of the country’s largest employers, has met with government to highlight concerns over labour shortages and its ability to recruit staff from outside the European Economic Area.

The lobbying register shows the food retail, wholesaler and distribution giant, which counts over 35,000 people working across the business and its franchised stores in Ireland, met with various TDs, ministers and ministers of state, including Damien English from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. In November, Musgrave discussed requirements on work visas to make it easier to recruit from countries outside the EEA.

Speaking with the Sunday Independent, director of corporate affairs Edel Clancy said Musgrave and its network of independent retailers had experienced challenges in recruiting “skilled staff”, particularly butchers, bakers, delicatessen staff and HGV drivers. Retail assistants, butchers and bakers appear on the ineligible list of occupations for employment permits, although HGV drivers are eligible.

“Food retail has developed, changed and evolved over time; it is a very different proposition now with the blurring of boundaries between food retail and food service,” she said. “You now walk into a SuperValu, and you don’t just buy raw ingredients; you pick up a meal. That meal has been prepped by a butcher, put together carefully by a deli assistant and then potentially had input from a baker.

Read More

“There are three skilled experts there that we value and who we are finding very difficult to recruit. There is a shortage.

“The starting point for recruitment from third countries is that few qualify and by exception only. The criteria are very strict. Our argument is that with the change in food retailing and food service, there are skills we require, and we would gladly bring people in and train them up if we could find them.”

Clancy said issues such as Brexit and Covid-19 had brought to the fore labour shortages. She said the cost-of-living and low availability of accomodation in Ireland was a problem when trying to attract workers here, leading to some retailers looking to provide solutions.

“We would have retailers who would be very keen to also provide accommodation if they can,” she said. “But then you run into problems around BIK [benefit-in-kind]. It is not straightforward.”

Clancy said other pandemic trends had worsened the issue. These included workers from EEA countries returning home and some potential employees pursuing new careers. The pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), while the right thing to do, she said, had also contributed. However, it was not the “major factor”. Clancy said she believed shortages could continue, despite its staff retention rates. She said there had been increased efforts, both domestically and in the EU, in the recruitment and up-skilling arenas, and she welcomed recent improvements to the apprenticeship regime.

“They [the Government] listened, but they reiterated the criteria to me,” she said. “We will continue to make the point because we believe the fundamental issue around labour shortages is not going to be solved by improvements in terms of Covid etc.”

To work in Ireland, a non-EEA national, unless exempted, must hold an employment permit.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, which administers the employment permit system, said changes were made to the permit lists when no suitable Irish or EEA nationals are available and when the “labour shortage is genuine and not due to working conditions or the salary being offered”. It said the next review of the lists would open in the coming weeks.

It added that Minister English would continue to engage with operators through the Retail Forum, which he chairs.

On conditions and pay, Clancy said the company has very good staff retention rates and offers employees development opportunities and a long-term career.

Musgrave is one of Ireland’s largest family-owned companies. In 2020, its profit before tax grew to €98m, while group sales rose to nearly €4.5bn.