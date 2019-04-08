Supermarkets toast St Patrick’s Day alcohol sales

Tesco and SuperValu underperformed the rest of the grocery market in the 12 weeks to March 24.

That helped Dunnes Stores retain its place as Ireland’s biggest supermarket by market share, according to the latest figures from market researchers Kantar Worldpanel.

Growth was slower overall compared to the equivalent period last year – with a later Easter a major factor in that.

St Patrick’s Day alcohol sales helped retailers entice customers into stores, meanwhile.

Kantar consumer insight director Douglas Faughnan said: “If the early evidence is anything to go on, spring 2019 could be a bumper period for the Irish grocery market. The late Easter hasn’t stopped retailers promoting seasonal favourites – the holiday weekend is still two weeks away but already over half of Irish households have stocked up on Easter Eggs.”

“So far the grocers have been focusing their efforts on multibuy offers to encourage shoppers to splash out a little earlier than they usually would. This has proven successful to date: over €15m has been spent on Easter Eggs in 2019 and 41pc of these have been bought as part of a deal.”

Aldi achieved a market share of 12.1pc – an all-time high in the Irish market – helped by success with young shoppers.

