Supermarket operator must be allowed back into shop, High Court rules

The operators of a South Dublin supermarket have secured a temporary High Court injunction directing their landlords to allow them back into the preemies.

The order was obtained by Fresh Opportunities Stepaside Ltd, which runs a unit known as Fresh at Belarmine Plaza in Stepaside, Dublin 18 against its landlords Peter and Sean Woods of Churchfields, Milltown Dublin 14.

Fresh claims that on 2am on Wednesday morning 26 May the defendants’ agents forcibly re-entered the premises, in an unlawful manner and locked the business and its staff out of the premises.

The interim injunction requires the defendants to deliver up possession of the premises and restrains them from re-entering the unit.

The injunction was granted on an ex-parte basis by Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon yesterday.

The judge said she was satisfied to make the orders sought, and said that while this was an ex-parte application the defendants’ action was not the way to do business.

A lawyer for the defendants, who happened by chance to be in court for another matter when the application was made, asked that no injunction be granted at this stage, and the matter be adjourned.

However, the judge refused that application.

Seeking the injunction James Dwyer SC, with Kevin D’Arcy Bl for Fresh said his client has a 20-year lease on the property that was agreed in 2016.

The defendants were aware of this when they acquired the property from the former owners three years ago. There were no problems with the previous landlords, counsel added.

Counsel said the defendants pre-planned re-entry was based on a forfeiture notice issued on 12 May.

His clients say that the notice was invalid and inappropriate.

Counsel said that that notice was part of an ongoing dispute between the parties that has been going on for about a year over issues including works carried out at the premises.

Fresh claims that the issues, including fire safety, raised by the defendants are spurious. Counsel added there was no question of any arrears of rent or charges being owed.

The defendant was not entitled to “break-in” to the premises at the dead of night and interfere with his client’s business, counsel said.

While the defendants had been threatening to forfeit the lease for some time, no event of forfeiture has occurred counsel said.

Even if there had been there were alternative methods open to the defendants, including coming to court and seeking an order for possession, he added.

Counsel said that there was urgency to the matter as there was perishable food on the premises.

In addition, there were 37 employees who had also been locked out of their jobs, counsel said.

After granting the temporary injunction the judge adjourned the matter for a week.